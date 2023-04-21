Michael Beale has recently claimed that it could take a few more signings during the summer transfer window in order to make Glasgow Rangers stronger ahead of next term.

During an interview on talkSPORT (via STV News), he said:

“This group has given me what they can and we’re probably four or five players away from being where I want us to be.

“That’s nothing against the players that are playing just now, it will just make us stronger.”

In likelihood, it could possibly take more than five players as the Ibrox side need an urgent overhaul in the summer, especially with the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack and Allan McGregor out of contract.

It already appears that he is making progress, especially with recent news that the Light Blues are interested in Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes according to MLS insider Tom Bogert, yet they face stiff competition from Leeds United and Espanyol for his signature.

He is free to speak to clubs in the summer as his contract expires at the end of 2023, although Beale may look to snatch him up for a cut-price fee in the next couple of months ahead of 2023/2024.

Could Jose Cifuentes join Rangers?

The Gers have a great chance to sign him, although Football Insider claim the club aren’t the front-runners for his signature at this moment, yet that could change in the coming weeks.

With the future of Jack uncertain at the moment, Cifuentes could be the ideal heir for the Scottish midfielder. Under Beale, the 31-year-old has enjoyed a solid run in the first-team, missing just four matches since Christmas and he should be a key player for the manager going forward.

He may not have long left at the top however and signing Cifuentes would be a wise move by Beale as he could replace Jack in the near future with ease.

The 24-year-old was lauded by South American football expert Tim Vickery back in 2019 after the player shined at the U20 World Cup, who said:

"He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while.”

No stranger to the highest level having represented Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup, his form in the MLS last season was excellent for Los Angeles FC. He registered 13 goal contributions across 36 matches while also showcasing his defensive ability by making 1.8 tackles per game and winning 45% of his total duels.

The most important thing is the midfielder has yet to hit his peak and if Beale could secure the player for a reduced fee, it would be an excellent piece of business and there is no doubt he could replace Jack at the heart of the midfield.