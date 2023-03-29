Could Glasgow Rangers soon face a reality without Alfredo Morelos? With just a few months left on his current contract and his future currently uncertain, Michael Beale may have to plan for next season without the striker.

He will have to cast his net wide to find a player capable of living up to the feats Morelos has achieved during his spell in Glasgow. The 26-year-old has netted 122 goals in 262 appearances since joining back in the summer of 2017 under Pedro Caixinha (arguably the best thing he did at Rangers) but he is destined to leave sooner or later.

Beale has Antonio Colak available to lead the line, however, more firepower will be required ahead of next season. Last month, Football insider claimed that the Light Blues were keen on signing Josh Maja from Bordeaux, and he would certainly alleviate the blow of Morelos leaving.

Could Rangers sign Josh Maja?

The Nigeria international is in a similar position to Morelos, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign he can move for free and this could tempt Beale to make a move.

However, a new update has emerged which claims that the French side have an option to extend Maja’s deal should they get promoted from Ligue 2 this season.

Nonetheless, the club should be doing everything they can to sign the £10k-per-week gem, especially with his record in the French second tier this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and grabbed four assists across 28 appearances while creating five big chances and making 1.1 key passes per match. These figures are actually better than Morelos’ this term, who has scored nine league goals, created four big chances and made one key pass per match, suggesting he would be a more than able replacement for the Colombian should he depart.

Maja learnt his trade at Sunderland, where he was notably praised by former Gers striker Jermain Defoe, who played alongside the player at the Stadium of Light. He said: “When he trained with the first team he showed such great awareness – he knew when to pass it, had a great touch – and although he’s not got electric pace, he’s two steps ahead of everyone which means he’s got an immediate advantage.

“The gift Josh has is rare and if he builds on it, the sky’s the limit.”

Beale will surely be keeping a close watch on the Ligue 2 promotion race in the coming weeks and hoping Bordeaux come up short in their bid to secure a Ligue 1 berth. Indeed, he could just find Morelos' replacement should an opportunity to seal his signature arise.