Glasgow Rangers face an important summer under Michael Beale as the Ibrox side needs a rebuild ahead of 2023/24.

This means moving on some deadwood that have either underperformed over previous seasons or moving on players who appear to be constantly injured - and there are few of each within the Rangers first-team squad at the moment.

Kemar Roofe is a prime example when it comes to being perennially injured. Over his near-three-year stint in Glasgow, Roofe has missed 78 matches in total due to a variety of injury problems.

The 30-year-old currently earns £26k per week, and although a record of 36 goals during his time at Ibrox is impressive, the constant injury breakdowns suggest he is becoming more and more of a liability - and we think Beale must brutally ditch the player this summer for someone who is more reliable.

With the Light Blues being linked with a move for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates before Christmas, he may well be the person to replace Roofe ahead of next season.

Could Jerry Yates replace Kemar Roofe at Rangers?

The Championship club were demanding a fee of £5m for the striker before the January window, but given they are looking likely to be relegated from the second tier, they could well settle for less during the summer transfer window - which could tempt Beale into making a move.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Ibrox side have scouted Yates twice recently as the interest looks set to get serious over the coming weeks.

The 5 foot 7 hitman has arguably been the only bright spark for Blackpool this season, scoring 14 goals and grabbing a further six assists, while this goal return is only bettered by Antonio Colak and James Tavernier for Rangers, who have scored 13 and 15 league goals respectively, proving that he could be a worthwhile signing - albeit with Yates accruing his goal record playing at a different level.

Yates' versatility could also be an added bonus as he is able to play across the front three, meaning he could deputise out on the wing if required, but his goalscoring record suggests main strength is leading the line.

Blackpool reporter Sean McGinlay hailed Yates as being “immense” during a match against Sheffield United last year, and we think there is little doubt he could thrive under Beale if Rangers lured him to Scotland.

It would be a shame to see Roofe depart this summer, especially as he played a key part in the team that secured the Premiership crown in 2020/21 while scoring a few integral goals during his spell in Glasgow.

Having turned 30 in January, the constant injury problems could potentially worsen rather than get better, and he is surely too much of a risk to keep in the squad while offering nothing on the pitch. Therefore, Yates would be an ideal replacement who could hopefully have a similar sort of impact on the pitch.