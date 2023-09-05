Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this season, and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has delivered a brutal verdict on his future at Ibrox.

How long has Michael Beale been a manager?

After carrying out assistant spells at Chelsea, Liverpool, Sao Paulo, Rangers and Aston Villa, Beale’s first senior role began at Queens Park Rangers back in June 2022, where he soon departed after just months in charge following his appointment at Ibrox in November, as per Transfermarkt.

The Bromley-born coach’s contract north of the border isn’t set to expire for another three years, but having made a mixed start to the new campaign in the Scottish Premiership, there’s a strong possibility that supporters could be questioning whether he’s still the right man for the job.

The Light Blues have so far won two and lost two of their opening four fixtures, via Sky Sports, meaning that they find themselves in fourth place in the table having taken six points from a possible 12, and the 43-year-old’s displays in the dugout haven’t impressed one of the club’s former players.

What has Boyd said about Michael Beale?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Boyd blamed Beale for Rangers’ underwhelming form and ripped into murmurings around the club that their Champions League humiliation could be brushed aside.

"You're four points behind Celtic. Your objective was to get to the Champions League yet you're out of that. I've listened to all of the drivel in the week as well in terms of 'it's better to play in the Europa League'. It's embarrassing.

"There's £20m to Celtic again ahead of Rangers, it's embarrassing. For anybody to come out and say 'at least we can compete in the Europa League' - give me peace.

"It's down to the recruitment. If you don't get it spot on, you're going to come under scrutiny. That's exactly where Michael Beale finds himself. He's been backed, and he's going to have to face the questions and answer the questions. The previous regime was slated for its recruitment and the exact same thing is happening at this moment in time.

"You can't lose your home games in the Old Firm and expect to win the league because it doesn't usually happen. And with a two-week break before their next game, the critics will be out and rightly so because it's not been good enough.”

What is Michael Beale's record at Rangers?

Whilst Rangers haven’t made the perfect start to life this season, supporters have to remember the positive impact that Beale’s had prior to this, so even though the club’s current position isn’t ideal, the hierarchy should stand by their man for now.

Since putting pen to paper, the boss has overseen 37 games, and from that has recorded 26 wins, four draws and just seven losses, meaning that he’s taken 82 points from a possible 111, as per Transfermarkt, which is a very decent return while finding his feet - but he now needs to kick on in his second season.

Beale, who has a preferred formation of an attack-minded 4-3-3, will be aware that he has to start seriously challenging his Old Firm rivals Celtic for silverware, but having made nine new signings over the summer, the fresh faces should begin bonding in the near future.