Glasgow Rangers’ youth academy is starting to bear fruit some wonderful talents that Michael Beale will be able to utilise in the coming years.

Youngsters such as Zak Lovelace, Robbie Ure and Adam Devine are all emerging into prominence after excellent displays for the B team and could form the cornerstone of the Rangers side in years to come if they continue to improve.

The likes of Alex Lowry and Leon King have already made a name for themselves in the previous year or two, and it is the young centre-back who surely has the highest ceiling in terms of potential.

Under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, King was thrust into the starting XI during the early part of the season due to injuries and played 11 matches in the Premiership, more than holding his own as he won 56% of his duels and lost possession just 5.7 times on average per game.

He hasn’t made an appearance under Beale yet, however with the Englishman looking to build a new dynasty at the Ibrox side, he firmly remains in his plans.

The club could also have a youngster emerging through that might just follow in King’s footsteps – Cameron Bell.

Who is Cameron Bell?

The 17-year-old defender joined Rangers last summer having spent a few years working his way through the youth academy at Everton, however, a move back to his homeland was too good to turn down.

It looked as though Van Bronckhorst was keen on luring the best young talent to Ibrox and the Light Blues could repeat their King masterclass with the signing of Bell.

The centre-back has made four appearances for the Scotland U17 squad, making his debut aged just 16, suggesting he is mature beyond his years and this could stand him in good stead looking ahead to the future.

He had been turning out for the Everton U18 side before returning north of the border and his potential already looks frightening.

There is no doubt he will be boosted by the fact King made his senior bow for the Gers aged just 16 during a League Cup tie under Steven Gerrard and with the club trailing in the race for the Premiership title, there may just be some opportunities for the precocious talent come the end of the season.

The future is looking bright for Rangers, especially with talents such as Cameron Bell coming through the ranks, and it will surely only be a matter of time before he is unleashed.