Glasgow Rangers have endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

The Ibrox outfit will end the campaign trophyless while they have also sacked a manager and even managed to secure the record for the worst ever Champions League group stage performance, losing all six matches and scoring just twice.

Michael Beale will be aiming to put 2022/2023 firmly in the rearview mirror once their finally match has been played and turn his attention to the summer transfer window, with the squad badly needing to be overhauled.

It could be the Gers busiest transfer window in recent memory, especially with seven first team players out of contract and the Englishman will be eyeing up a fair few arrivals too.

Could the 42-year-old turn to the academy to save the club some money?

With plenty of young talent impressing for both the B team and U18s, next season could have a very different feel to it.

One player that Beale may consider giving more opportunities to is defender Lewis MacKinnon and the Ibrox side could certainly their repeat their Leon King masterclass.

Who is Lewis MacKinnon?

The 20-year-old centre-back plays in the same position as King, and he could follow in his footsteps by making the leap to the first team next term.

King is a stunning prospect, making his debut for the club under Steven Gerrard in 2020 aged just 16, he has since gone on to feature for the Light Blues on 28 occasions, gaining valuable Champions League experience along the way.

MacKinnon may not have made his senior bow yet, but there is no doubt the ability is there and with the club having nothing to play for across the final five matches of the season, there may be an opportunity to impress.

He offers a rare attacking threat from central defence having scored three times this term while the Northern Irishman has even stated that he aims to be “solid” in his own box, also admitting that he has improved while speaking to the media earlier this season, saying:

"The Lowland League has been more of a physical test, but when we play these top European teams you’re coming across a different challenge, it’s probably more technical playing against these teams. Ultimately, it will help us improve as a player, everyone’s enjoying it.

“If you look at the boys who got a start against Queen of the South, it just shows you that the pathway is there, and you just have to keep striving each day."

King has proven that there is indeed a clear pathway from academy to the senior side, and Beale could well unleash him either in the final few matches of this season, or bring him into the first team squad ahead of 2023/2024.