Glasgow Rangers look like they are already preparing for life without Ryan Kent as they have recently scouted winger Luis Palma.

Kent’s contract expires at the end of the season and with nothing confirmed regarding an extension, the Englishman could well leave the Ibrox side for free, which would represent a major blow for Michael Beale.

It was revealed last week that the Light Blues were keen on Palma, and they had sent scouts to oversee his performance for Aris against Olympiacos and the club have monitored him all season.

According to the Daily Record, he could cost £4.5m and the Glasgow side are facing competition from Anderlecht for his signature in what could be an interesting few weeks ahead.

Beale will need to strengthen his attacking options, and although he will surely be backed in the transfer window, the 42-year-old won’t have vast sums to work with and therefore will have to be smart with his decisions.

Could Rangers sign Luis Palma?

With regular European football and a chance to win trophies on a regular basis, the Gers have everything in place to entice the winger to Scotland, and he is within their budget.

The Honduran has been in wonderful form this term for Aris, scoring ten goals and registering six assists, while his positional versatility could also give him an advantage, being able to operate across the front three if required.

The winger could create a rater menacing attacking duo with striker Antonio Colak, who could thrive with Palma setting him up on a regular basis.

The Croatian hitman has settled fairly well at Rangers, scoring 17 goals, yet he has often looked like an isolated figure, leading the line on his own.

Under Beale, this has become less and less of a problem, however with Kent not exactly enjoying his best season - scoring just three times - and seven-goal Fashion Sakala either hit or miss, a player in the mould of Palma could work wonders for him.

Palma delivers 0.9 crosses per game along with averaging 1.3 key passes and Colak could be on the receiving end of these, waiting in the penalty box and utilising his excellent finishing skills.

The 23-year-old does play slightly deeper according to his heatmap from this season via Sofascore, looking to play passes inside which could suggest that dribbling is not his strong suit, which is evidenced by completing just 43% of his attempted take-ons this term.

This may not be a bad thing, with Colak performing best when able to link up well with someone, and even he could drop deeper to take the ball and try and make things happen, making him less isolated in the process.

Signing Palma may cost Rangers a significant amount, yet it could be a fantastic investment for the future.