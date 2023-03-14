Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale could be in for a summer of upheaval as a number of first-team players are out of contract at Ibrox.

One star who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season is Colombia international and Gers icon Alfredo Morelos, whose deal expires later this year.

The head coach recently revealed that the club have not offered him an extension and that the forward can meet with other teams, saying:

"In terms of reports from the outside, I've not spoken to Alfredo about it. He's free to go and speak to other people.

"We haven't spoken to him or offered him anything but we haven't done anything with any of the out-of-contract players. We want to have a look and keep talking."

The striker has not played more than 12 minutes in any of the club's last three matches in all competitions, with Antonio Colak leading the line ahead of him, and the signs appear to be pointing towards a summer exit for the attacker.

His departure would leave Beale with Colak and Kemar Roofe as his only senior number nine options and this means that there could be a vacant spot available for a player to come in and fill - as a Morelos replacement - next season.

Who could replace Alfredo Morelos at Rangers?

The Light Blues could find the Colombian's heir without having to dip into the transfer market by unleashing a gem from the academy side - Robbie Ure.

Beale could save Ross Wilson millions by bringing the teenager into the first team on a regular basis if the club can agree a new contract with the B team starlet.

The promise of regular senior football in Morelos' absence could be enough to convince the 19-year-old, who has been in prolific form, to remain at Ibrox.

Journalist Jordan Campbell once dubbed him a "late bloomer" and the gem's statistics back that up. Ure scored just twice in six Youth League and Challenge Cup appearances last term but has hit his stride in 2022/23 by netting 20 goals and providing ten assists in 39 matches in all competitions for the first-team and academy combined.

The marksman, who was praised as “magic” by Scott Arfield after a cup clash with Queen of the South earlier this season, has been in prolific form for the B team and earned himself two senior outings - scoring once.

These statistics show that the youngster has the potential to make the step up to the first team, as the attacker has already scored for the club this term and has been phenomenal for the academy.

Therefore, Beale must offer Ure a regular place in the squad to help him to become the long-term heir to Morelos' place in the team - competing with Colak and Roofe for a position in the XI next season.