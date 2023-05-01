Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will be eyeing a summer rebuild at the Ibrox side, especially after yesterday’s Scottish Cup display.

For large portions of the match, the Gers matched Celtic and created chance after chance, yet their woeful finishing skills and ability to make big errors at the worst times meant they were the architects of their own downfall.

Next season could see a total overhaul of the first-team squad, especially with seven players potentially leaving due to their contracts expiring, among them are Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

Beale already looks as though he is trying to start his business early as the Englishman is set to reignite interest in Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker having had a bid of £1.8m rejected during the January transfer window.

Could Morgan Whittaker join Rangers?

According to the Daily Record, Beale is eyeing up another move to lure Whittaker to Scotland and the youngster is keen on leaving the Championship for Ibrox.

Along with the players who are out of contract, the 42-year-old will also be looking at shipping out a few players in order to raise precious funds during the off-season and Scott Wright could well be one to go.

The winger has barely made an impact this season, registering just two assists across 32 matches, and he hasn’t even started a game since Beale took over back in November, suggesting he doesn’t trust him to perform from the start.

Making a move for Whittaker would be the ideal licence to ditch Wright with the 22-year-old possessing bags of potential, especially judging by his early season form for Plymouth Argyle, where he netted nine goals and grabbed seven assists.

During his spell in League One, he averaged 3.1 shots per game while creating seven big chances and 1.3 key passes each match.

These stats are much better than Wright’s this season, with the Gers winger taking just 0.5 shots and 0.4 key passes per game while creating only one big chance. Although League One is clearly a lower level than the Premiership, the signs look positive that Whittaker could make an impact.

It’s evident that a move away from Swansea is on the cards this summer as the 6 foot 3 gem has had to rely on appearances from the bench since being recalled in January and a fresh start looks necessary.

Beale has praised Whittaker in the past, dubbing him “excellent” while Jobi McAnuff lauded him as “fantastic” and if an offer is accepted, the Light Blues may well land themselves a real star in the making.