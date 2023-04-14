Glasgow Rangers are eyeing a move for Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre as Michael Beale aims to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Pablo Torre to Rangers?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Rangers are looking at signing Barcelona sensation Torre on a loan deal for the 2023/2024 campaign.

The report states that the Ibrox side were interested in luring him to Scotland last summer and could try their luck again at the end of the season.

With Sporting director Ross Wilson having recently left the club to join Nottingham Forest, Beale could be given more of a free rein when it comes to transfers and Torre may be the one to benefit.

Could Rangers sign Pablo Torre from Barcelona?

There is certainly a chance of the club managing to secure the young prodigy on a season long loan deal similar to the one that brought Bayern Munich talent Malik Tillman to the club last year.

With Champions League football a possibility, this could further entice Torre, who would surely be given a starting berth under Beale should he join. If the Light Blues did secure his signature, they could be repeating their Mikel Arteta masterclass from 2002, when the Spaniard signed from the Catalan club for a fee of just £5.8m and he enjoyed two seasons at Ibrox.

The current Arsenal boss scored the title-clinching goal against Dunfermline back in 2003 that is still fondly remembered by the Ibrox supporters and despite spending just two years in Glasgow, he was one of the clubs standout performers during that spell.

There is no doubt Torre would shine in Scotland having already experienced Champions League football with Barcelona this term.

Across three appearances in Europe’s premier club competition, the 20-year-old has scored once, averaged 29.7 touches per game, completed 90% of his passes and made 0.7 tackles each match, not bad for someone who has averaged just 32 minutes in these three matches.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie dubbed the 5 foot 8 Torre a “conductor” when he played for Racing Santander back in 2021 and his signing could be especially pivotal if Rangers can't agree to a deal to sign Tillman on a permanent basis.

The youngster could be given a free role behind the striker under Beale which would allow him to flourish and during his final season for Racing, he scored ten goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions, suggesting he could add goals to the Rangers attack.

With Tillman’s success, a year-long loan move would be the ideal scenario for both clubs and the Gers could potentially hit new heights next season.