There are several big names at Glasgow Rangers who are approaching the final few months of their current contracts. Players such as Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield are among a handful who could leave for free during the summer and give Michael Beale a headache in terms of finding replacements.

The most notable player who could depart for nothing is Ryan Kent and despite the winger not being at his best this term, scoring just three times, he has looked resurgent since Beale arrived in November, registering six goal involvements since the ex-QPR man was instated.

Having spent £7.5m on the winger just four years ago, letting him go without recouping at least some of this fee is a major mistake and sums up the club's transfer policy of late.

Thoughts will surely turn to who can be brought in to take over from him on the left wing. If only Beale had a time machine, as the services of former Gers star Peter Lovenkrands wouldn’t go amiss right about now.

Was Peter Lovenkrands a success at Rangers?

The Danish winger was signed by Dick Advocaat back in 2000 for a fee of £1.3m from Akademisk Boldklub as a relatively unknown quantity but developed into one of the finest players for the club during his six-year stint in Glasgow.

After a tough first season, he began to make a name for himself during the 2001/02 campaign, scoring seven goals in all competitions, including a stunning added-time winner against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, securing the trophy for the Gers.

Having represented Denmark in the 2002 World Cup, Lovenkrands was crucial in leading the Light Blues to the treble in 2003, with his pace and supreme finishing skills causing havoc for opposition defences across the country.

Another title and League Cup followed in 2004/05 and the forward enjoyed one more season at the Ibrox side before joining Schalke on a free transfer in 2006.

The Dane could operate across the front three with ease, although mainly either as a left-winger or centre forward and his goal-scoring ability would certainly make him an upgrade on Kent at this moment in time as he scored 54 in just six years at Rangers.

His record against Celtic was another reason the Ibrox faithful enamoured him, scoring six goals against them overall, and he is still fondly remembered as a result.

The forward finally got a taste of Premier League action in 2008 with Newcastle United and their former striker, Alan Shearer, claimed Lovenkrands “made a big impression” when he arrived at the club.

There is no doubt Lovenkrands in his pomp would be an excellent component of Beale’s side, using his speed and dribbling ability to power through opposition defences. If only the Englishman could turn back the clock 20 years and replace Kent with the great Dane.