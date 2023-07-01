Glasgow Rangers are enjoying a productive transfer window that’s for sure, with Michael Beale signing five players already before pre-season and the onus will be for him to keep up with this momentum over the coming weeks.

With Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and now Abdallah Sima all arriving at Ibrox, there is a wide mix of talent which has freshened up the squad, something that was badly required.

Sima in particular could be an exciting signing, albeit only temporary, with Dean Jones lavishing praise on him upon his arrival.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones said: “Obviously he hasn’t really got going at Brighton but a very exciting talent that I think could thrive.

“Yeah, in that league and for Rangers.”

With a value of €12.4m (£11m) according to Football Transfers, there is no doubting the talent he has, the key thing now will be to put it to good use in a Gers shirt.

Could Abdallah Sima shine for Rangers?

During his time at Slavia Prague, Sima registered 23 goal contributions – 16 goals and seven assists – across just 39 matches which led to a big money move to Brighton in 2021.

His form has dipped somewhat since leaving the Czech Republic however, as he has scored just six senior goals across the previous two seasons, yet a fresh start at Rangers could allow him to unleash his talent.

Indeed, Beale might just unearth another Amad Diallo, who arrived as a talented youngster on loan back in January 2022 when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge.

The Manchester United starlet scored just a few minutes into his debut against Ross County, yet a stop start few months didn’t exactly do him any favours as he struggled to impose himself in the first team, despite his obvious talent. He only managed 13 appearances in his short spell, although he enjoyed a more successful stint at Sunderland last term.

The Ivorian scored 14 times in total for the Black Cats and looked rejuvenated and perhaps Sima could replicate this North of the border.

The “fantastic prospect” – as so dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig – could be used in a variety of ways under Beale due to his versatility, as the 22-year-old can operate on either wing or through the middle.

Like any signing, it represents a gamble, yet with no fee involved and with a player who is clearly hungry to succeed, it could work out well for both parties, and he could perhaps turn into the loan star which all the Ibrox faithful thought Diallo was going to be.