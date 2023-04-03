Michael Beale isn’t just content with signing players to improve the Glasgow Rangers first-team squad as Ross Wilson could be set to repeat the Ibrox side's Calvin Bassey masterstroke with a move for defender Jack McEvilly.

According to Football Insider, the Gers are in competition with their Old Firm rivals for Burnley youngster McEvilly.

The Light Blues may be able to beat off Premier League interest due to the fact they can offer a professional contract to players aged just 16 and would only have to pay £300k in compensation.

Bassey joined the club similarly on a pre-contract from south of the border back in 2020 and went on to win both Premiership and Scottish Cup winners medals, making 65 appearances in all competitions before securing a move to Ajax for £23m which represents the biggest fee received for a player in their history.

Signing McEvilly could certainly be a repeat of that investment to bring Bassey to the club and with the Nigerian eventually going on to secure the club a major profit, the Burnley talent could potentially follow in the same manner.

Who is Jack McEvilly?

He is just 16 years old and mainly operates as a left-sided centre-back – a position that Bassey did well in - and he has also featured for the Burnley U21s despite his tender age, showing plenty of signs of promise and displaying a maturity which could stand him in good stead ahead of a bright career.

He has made nine appearances for the U18s this season and although a first-team place is some way off, he certainly has the potential to make his way through the ranks.

Seeing players such as Leon King, Adam Devine and Alex Lowry all make their debuts for the first team over the previous few years shows McEvilly that if the talent is there plus the ability to constantly work hard, then the rewards are endless.

With the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton all interested, the opportunity to join Rangers must be looked at as the option which offers a guaranteed pathway to first-team football.

Bassey is a shining example of a raw talent coming from England to work under a manager who is willing to give him a chance and when offered a sniff of senior team action, maximising it to good effect.

For just £300k, it could well be another shrewd investment by Wilson and one that he hopes can secure the club a major profit in the coming years.