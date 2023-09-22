Glasgow Rangers finally delivered a performance which will hopefully give them confidence heading into the next few weeks of the campaign, following the 1-0 win over Real Betis, as Michael Beale aims to close the gap on Celtic and secure European football after Christmas.

Although labouring through the first half, the Light Blues took control during the second period, taking 13 shots throughout the half while winning six corners, and they were eventually rewarded with a goal from winger Abdallah Sima, who netted after a goalmouth scramble with just over 20 minutes left.

It was a much-needed win and for Sima, his third goal for the club in ten appearances for the club. The winger is on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and this massive goal should give him more confidence.

Beale has practically changed the entire attacking department, with Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak, Alfredo Morelos, and Fashion Sakala all departing in the summer, signing four players to replace them.

Although Sima has netted three goals already, was it perhaps a mistake to move on Sakala? Especially with his recent form for Saudi club Al-Fayha, where he is demonstrating his attacking abilities on a regular basis.

How much did Rangers sign Fashion Sakala for?

Following the Light Blues stunning Premiership title success during the 2020/21 season, where they went through the entire term undefeated, Steven Gerrard sought to add further firepower to his side.

With this in mind, the former Liverpool captain went out and secured the signature of Sakala from Belgian side KV Oostende on a pre-contract agreement, and he arrived at Ibrox that summer.

Over the next two seasons, the likeable Zambian would go on to delight and frustrate supporters in equal measure.

What happened to Fashion Sakala?

During his first full season, the forward made 50 appearances for the club, yet he scored just 12 goals and registered seven assists, with improvements clearly needed with regard to his finishing abilities.

Indeed, he ranked third among his teammates for big chances missed during his league displays (five), while also ranking third for successful dribbles per game (1.4) and fifth for big chances created (five).

This proved he enjoyed a decent maiden year in Glasgow, and he also played a role in helping the Gers reach the Europa League final while going on to win a Scottish Cup winners medal, the first time Rangers had won the competition in 13 years.

He was also praised by former Rangers' defender Alan Hutton, who said: “He’s like a firework, isn’t he? You just light him and watch him go.

“He’s one of these players who plays at 100 miles per hour, he takes players on, he’s aggressive, he can get shots off.

“Sometimes you just wish he could slow down, but I think that’ll come with time and experience at a new club. As he plays with these players around him with intelligence – he’ll get on that same page.”

He failed to kick on during his second season until Beale arrived in mid-November and this appeared to be a catalyst in a revival for the Zambian.

Under the 43-year-old, Sakala netted 11 goals and grabbed seven assists across just 30 appearances, and it looked as though Beale had finally managed to bring out the best in the forward and that he could play a key part during the 2023/24 season.

It wasn’t to be though, as his future remained in doubt during pre-season despite being praised by journalist Josh Bunting after scoring during a friendly.

He said: “That Fashion Sakala goal for Rangers that’s what he’s so good at, that press. The finish he is calm and composed and that’s what he needs to be more like. Rushes a lot of the time, he has ability if he just settles himself . Interesting to see if he stays but that press is key.”

How much did Rangers sell Fashion Sakala for?

The 4th Official provided an update on Sakala’s future in July, saying: “Exclusive: Rangers are close to offloading Antonio Colak to Parma for £2.5m.

“Also, the club are in advanced negotiations with a Saudi club for Fashion Sakala. Fee set to somewhere around £4m.”

He ultimately joined Al-Fayha just a few weeks later for that £4m figure and has shone for them so far - arguably enjoying an even better run of form than Sima.

Indeed, Sakala has not only registered more goal contributions (four to one), but has also taken more shots per game (four to 2.2), succeeded with more successful dribble attempts (3.3 to 1.8) and won more total duels (6.3 to four), clearly indicating that he has been more impressive across a wide range of metrics domestically this term.

Although Sima has managed to get on the score sheet a few times during his Rangers spell so far, it’s evident that he needs to offer more during whole matches, instead of floating in and out of games.

Daily Record journalist Andy Newport claimed Sima was “clunky in possession” during his first few matches for the club and while his goal against Real Betis will hopefully give him plenty of confidence heading into the next few weeks, Sakala would’ve been a better option for Beale.

It looked as though his Gers career was over before it really took off during the opening stages of last season as Giovanni van Bronckhorst offered him fleeting opportunities to showcase his abilities.

The moment Beale arrived, Sakala often turned into a world beater and while his unorthodox style isn’t for everyone, there can be no denying that it was successful at times.

Beale may come to regret selling the 5 foot 10 dynamo, especially if his summer signings continue to underwhelm. Large fees were paid for Danilo, Sam Lammers and Danilo during the summer transfer window, and they now have to kick on and start repaying the manager.

Sakala is certainly taking his chance across in Saudi Arabia, and it appears he has found the perfect level for his abilities, which will allow him to finally flourish and demonstrate that he’s not only a wonderful signing, but also making sure the former QPR boss regrets moving him on so soon after taking over at the Ibrox side.