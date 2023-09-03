Glasgow Rangers were humiliated earlier this week as Dutch side PSV Eindhoven thrashed them 5-1 in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

The Light Blues will now compete in the Europa League this season instead of Europe's premier cup competition after losing 7-3 on aggregate to the Eredivisie outfit.

Michael Beale's side do, however, have a chance to bring the feelgood factor back to Ibrox today as they face off against Celtic on home territory this afternoon.

Where are Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?

The Gers are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table after three matches and are one point behind their Old Firm rivals heading into this clash in Glasgow.

Rangers have the opportunity to move to the top of the league before the international break gets underway whilst beating Celtic in the process, which could help to wash away some of the disappointment from the club's failure to secure Champions League football.

In order to secure all three points, Beale could need to make some big selection decisions after the loss to PSV and one change he should make is the removal of Cyriel Dessers from the starting line-up.

How has Cyriel Dessers performed this season?

The Nigeria international, who was signed from Cremonese on a permanent deal this summer, has struggled since he made the move to Scotland and the head coach must brutally ditch him from the starting XI as Sam Lammers has emerged as a better option.

Dessers has played seven Champions League and Premiership matches for the Scottish giants to date and produced one goal and one assist for the side.

His domestic performances have been particularly concerning. The 28-year-old dud has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.83 across three appearances in the league, which places him 17th within the squad - out of 20 players - and lost a staggering 89% of his ground duels.

The £28k-per-week hitman also averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.45 over the two legs against PSV, which was the 14th-best score on the team, as he lost 83% of his battles, including 87% of his contests on the deck.

Lammers, on the other hand, has shown promise in his displays for the Light Blues. The Dutch attacker averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 in the two games against PSV as he registered an assist and won 67% of his duels in just 40 minutes of action.

He has also recorded a Premiership Sofascore rating of 7.03 over three appearances, with one goal and a duel success rate of 50% so far in the Scottish top-flight.

These statistics suggest that Dessers, who is yet to notch his first league goal for Rangers, does not offer as much as Lammers at the top end of the pitch on or off the ball.

The 6 foot 1 marksman's staggering lack of physicality has made him a liability in recent weeks, as defenders have been able to dominate him on the deck with ease, which means that the ball does not stick up front and the opposition are able to regain it too easily.

Whereas, the former Atalanta man has showcased his strength out of possession and shown glimpses of quality, with one strike in three league outings, in front of goal.

Therefore, Dessers appears to be a worse option than the 26-year-old dynamo and that is why Beale must brutally ditch him for the big clash at Ibrox today.