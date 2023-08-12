Highlights Glasgow Rangers gained confidence from their midweek victory and are looking for three points in their first home tie of the Premiership campaign.

There may be some changes to the squad for the upcoming match against Livingston due to injuries, but the specific players were not disclosed.

Summer signing Jose Cifuentes will make his first start for Rangers, and his attacking abilities from midfield could be crucial in breaking down Livingston's defense.

Glasgow Rangers will take some confidence from their midweek victory in the Champions League Qualifiers against Servette as they head into their first home tie of the 2023/24 Premiership campaign.

Michael Beale will know all three points is a requirement having slipped to defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend and there could be a few changes from the squad that took to the field against the Swiss side on Wednesday evening.

What is the latest Rangers team news ahead of Livingston?

Beale spoke to the press before the game today and claimed there could be a few players missing due to injury, yet he kept the names close to his chest.

He said: "We have one or two bumps and bruises. We just have to assess now.

"One or two will miss out. I am not going to give you any names, or I am not going to give Davie (Martindale) any names.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE…

"There are one or two that we will need to protect this weekend.”

Beale also confirmed that summer signing Jose Cifuentes will make his first start for the Light Blues, saying: “Jose is playing against Livingston.

“He didn’t get in until late on the Thursday before Kilmarnock and had a bit of jet lag, but with eight subs I just wanted him to see Scottish football.

“I felt he was good when he came on the other night in the small glimpse, but I think he is ready.”

What could Jose Cifuentes offer Rangers?

The former Los Angeles FC midfielder finally linked up with the Gers at the start of the month following a chase which lasted throughout the transfer window.

A fee of £1.2m was enough to secure his services as his contract was due to expire in December, and it looks as though it could be a shrewd investment by Beale.

The Ecuadorian arrived at Ibrox having already played 19 MLS matches during 2023, showcasing his attacking abilities from the heart of midfield by creating five big chances and averaging 1.7 key passes per game, and it’s clear Beale could terrorise Livingston by unleashing him this afternoon.

Indeed, he made his debut against Servette, coming on for the final 13 minutes, yet he wasn’t shy in getting involved. The 24-year-old succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, made two tackles and won all but one of his six duels, suggesting he could be a vital cog in the midfield for the Light Blues this season.

South American football expert Tim Vickery lauded Cifuentes back in 2019 after he shone for Ecuador at the U20 World Cup, saying: "He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while.”

Alongside Nicolas Raskin, Beale could form a midfield which has everything and the duo could compliment each other well.

Livingston will prove to be a tough side to break down, applying the low block, especially away from home, but including Cifuentes from the start should see the Gers ease to a first league win of the season.