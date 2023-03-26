Glasgow Rangers have had their fair share of transfer failures in the previous 18 months. The Ibrox side have missed out on Joey Veerman and Danilho Doekhi in recent times under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the two Dutchman going on to shine for PSV Eindhoven and Union Berlin, respectively.

It hasn’t just been those two however, with numerous other failings since the Light Blues won the Premiership title in 2021 meaning the club failed to build on their achievement and create a new era that would dominate Scotland.

Rangers were perennially linked with former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson under Gerrard, with the young Scot – who is the nephew of former Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson – impressing in the North East.

No move ever materialised and he eventually sealed a move to Serie A side Bologna last summer in order to continue his development, and it’s clear that the move has been a wise one.

What is Lewis Ferguson up to now?

The 23-year-old registered 60 goal contributions in 169 matches for Aberdeen and the Gers were crying out for a player who could add an attacking dynamic to their midfield alongside the likes of Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi.

It appears as they though they have had a nightmare in missing out on the Scot, especially considering his form for Bologna this season.

In 22 matches for the Italian side, the Hamilton-born sensation has scored four goals in one of the continent’s most difficult leagues, proving that he can shine at the highest level.

Ferguson has received an average Sofascore rating of 6.82/10 and has made 0.5 key passes, 1.3 tackles and taken 1.4 shots per game, showcasing his all-round ability, while the former Aberdeen star has also won 64% of his duels.

He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the massive step-up in quality in Serie A and there is even talk that Juventus are seemingly interested in the midfielder this summer, while writer Kenny Millar has lavished praise on the 5 foot 11 gem recently, saying: “Class to see Lewis Ferguson more than hold his own as Bologna beat Inter Milan.

“Clear how highly thought of he is over here when you speak to staff and supporters.”

Ross Wilson had the chance to sign him in 2021 and last summer, yet he baulked at the £3m fee Aberdeen were demanding.

Judging by his latest displays, the Ibrox side had an absolute nightmare over the player and should have forked out the money, especially as he will soon be worth over three times that amount.