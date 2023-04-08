Glasgow Rangers suffered a damaging 3-2 Old Firm defeat this afternoon which has all but ended their slim Premiership title aspirations that they had going under Michael Beale - and thoughts now turn to 2023/24.

Both sides had a goal ruled out during the first half and they went into the break with the scores at 1-1. James Tavernier scored a sublime free kick on the stroke of half-time to go within one of a century of Rangers goals.

The full-back would score his 100th with a cleverly taken header, yet it was all too late for the Light Blues, as two calamitous mistakes by Ben Davies and John Souttar had earlier Celtic a 3-1 advantage.

Beale has yet to win an Old Firm game since taking over at the club back in November, and this will have to totally change next season if they are to challenge for the league title.

Despite the defeat, a few players made themselves known - most notably Tavernier, who put in a solid display; yet, it was January signing Nicolas Raskin who looked at home in the Gers' midfield axis.

How did Nicolas Raskin play for Rangers against Celtic?

The Belgian came in for John Lundstram in the starting XI ahead of the game and proved why Beale wanted him so badly during the January transfer window.

He received a Sofascore rating of 6.4/10, which wasn’t the best in the team, but his combative nature and ability to hunt down every ball were key to Rangers enjoying some success through the match, especially when they pressed Celtic and forced them to make mistakes.

Indeed, Raskin managed 48 touches throughout the tie, and although he made just 76% of his passes, the midfielder succeeded with both his dribble attempts, won five duels and made two tackles, showing great physicality to stand his ground and only being dribbled past once in the whole game.

It looks like he will be a huge success at the Ibrox side, and being thrown into a first league derby start in the most important game of the season is an indication of the faith placed into him by Beale.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie claimed that Raskin was the “standout” for Rangers while also stating that the 22-year-old was “such an upgrade in midfield”, and if Beale can build a Rangers side around him and a few other players ahead of next term, we think the title race could be a lot closer.