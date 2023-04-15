Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to put last weekend firmly behind them and look ahead to the future as Michael Beale aims to get back to winning ways.

St Mirren will make the short trip to Ibrox this afternoon, and with the Premiership title race all but done and dusted after their Old Firm defeat, there could be a few changes today.

Beale has confirmed there will be six absentees for the tie against the Buddies as he spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference: "A few missing for the weekend.

"Connor Goldson is still unavailable. Ridvan, Colak, Wright, Jack and Kent are also unavailable for the weekend."

With this in mind, some fringe players could potentially come in and gain some minutes and with nothing left to really play for, Beale could get a feel for who he wants at the club next season.

What will the Rangers starting XI look like against St Mirren?

4-2-3-1 – McGregor; James Tavernier, Leon King, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Fashion Sakala; Alfredo Morelos

Allan McGregor will continue to keep his place between the posts, despite conceding three against Celtic and struggling to reach a poorly hit John Souttar backpass, with his lack of pace costing the club dearly.

James Tavernier and Borna Barisic will occupy the flanks, although there will be a change at the heart of defence, with the 6 foot 1 Souttar being dropped in place of youngster Leon King, who could be given an opportunity under Beale for the first time since he arrived. Ben Davies will partner him at the back.

John Lundstram will come in for Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin will keep his place from the weekend. He was dubbed a “standout” by Joshua Barrie for his display against Celtic, and he will be hoping to replicate that performance today.

Malik Tillman will operate in the number ten role behind the lone striker, and he will be flanked by Todd Cantwell on the right and Fashion Sakala on the left. It is a perfect opportunity for the 26-year-old Sakala due to Kent being absent and the “firework” – as lauded by Alan Hutton – could add to his six goals scored under Beale.

Alfredo Morelos will be hoping to continue his rich streak of form against the Paisley side, having scored eight goals in just ten appearances against them during his Rangers career, and he could be the one to seal all three points for the Light Blues today.