Glasgow Rangers have yet to see the fruits of their labours from the transfer market having opened the season with just four wins from nine matches.

Michael Beale will be hoping the international break has allowed the players to regroup ahead of the match against St Johnstone on Saturday as three points are vital.

There have been a couple of players who have shone since the start of the campaign, most notably Rabbi Matondo, who has found himself back in the first-team picture following a tough start to life at Ibrox.

How has Rabbi Matondo performed this term?

The rapid winger made only 28 appearances last season, chipping in with five assists but at times, he looked out of his depth.

Beale was obviously pleased with him during pre-season as the Welshman has been given plenty of opportunities during 2023/24 and has already scored once and delivered an assist in six games, suggesting that he could still have a bright future at the club.

The Light Blues sold Fashion Sakala during the summer transfer window and the Zambian forward registered 20 goal contributions – 12 goals and eight assists - across all competitions last term, looking like a man possessed at times.

Losing these numbers is a blow, yet Matondo has already shown that he could be an ideal successor if he maintains his fitness and confidence levels.

However, could the Gers have a potential long-term heir to the unorthodox Sakala in their youth academy? Indeed, 18-year-old Thompson Ishaka has been showing his class since joining the club.

Who is Thompson Ishaka?

Following a trial period at the colt side back in March, where he clearly produced enough quality to warrant a two-year contract as the Glasgow side beat off competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven for his signature.

It didn’t take him long to demonstrate his prodigious talents as during his initial period on trial, Ishaka terrorised Elgin City, and he clearly left a big impression on Darryl McHardy as he was run ragged throughout the match by the youngster.

He even praised him following the tie, saying: "I had nightmares about this lad last night." And it certainly proved that he had the confidence to run at defenders, despite there being a significant age gap.

The 18-year-old is a left-winger by trade, yet in his matches for the B team so far, he has operated as a centre-forward and this versatility could be a big bonus for Beale.

Four matches across the Lowland League and Challenge Cup have already seen one goal and one assist and like Sakala, he isn’t afraid of taking the game to his opponents with a mixture of speed and guile in order to create chances.

Matondo has taken it upon himself to grab the role that has been left vacant since Sakala and Ryan Kent have departed and although Beale sometimes operates without wingers, the former Man City starlet has adapted well.

Ishaka has also shown that he could adapt to different positions and this season should see the youngster gain more opportunities for the B team, and who knows, potentially a few minutes at senior level?

The ball is in Beale’s court, no doubt about it.