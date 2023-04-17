Michael Beale has enjoyed a solid start to life as manager of Glasgow Rangers since arriving in November, tasting defeat just twice so far.

With only the Scottish Cup as the Ibrox side's realistic hope for any glory this term, Beale will be hoping he can learn from his previous three Old Firm matches and defeat Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup for the second year in a row.

Much will depend on his team selection for the match next week, as the Light Blues didn’t play badly in their recent 3-2 defeat, with two major mistakes ensuring they suffered an agonising loss.

Beale’s men went toe to toe against the Hoops for the duration of the match and his two January signings, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, were excellent throughout the encounter.

This summer will be vital in terms of building a side that can challenge for the Premiership title next term and the Englishman should seriously consider making Cantwell front and centre of his plans for the future, especially with his performances so far.

Has Todd Cantwell played well this season?

Having fallen out of favour at Norwich City, Beale managed to lure the midfielder north of the border and it has been an inspired move thus far.

Taking a punt on the £1.5m maestro was certainly a risk given his form for the Championship side, where he started just nine games during the first half of the campaign, and it looked like his career was slipping into its lowest ebb.

Thankfully, Beale signed the player, and he has been incredible ever since. The 25-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.3/10 across just ten matches so far, which ranks him as the third- best performer in the squad, proving his worth in such a short space of time.

His attacking ability has clearly been on display as he has scored twice, grabbed four assists, created four big chances, and taken 1.9 shots per game, giving Beale that extra dynamism which was sorely required after that stagnation of the team during the first half of the season.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie is a big fan of the player and has lauded him occasionally since he arrived at Ibrox, praising his performance against Motherwell a few weeks ago, saying: “Cantwell is quality, improves the team regardless of where he plays.”

Imagine him in 2023/24 if he can continue this rich vein of form. Cantwell could well be the attacking midfielder the club have needed for quite some time and there is no doubt the future looks extremely bright with the Englishman hitting his stride.