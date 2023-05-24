Rangers manager Michael Beale does not rate striker Antonio Colak, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed.

What's the latest on Colak and Rangers?

The Croatian forward has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, despite scoring 17 times in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old has two years to run on his deal, with an option for a third year, but it seems that he could be set to depart, despite the imminent exit of striker Alfredo Morelos.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Jones claimed that the forward is not rated by Beale, who may choose to bring his own option in as he makes his mark on the squad.

"I have to say that I'm not convinced that Beale does actually rate him despite what he might say, because I think he would have played him more," he stated.

"I can totally see the view of fans who think it'd be worth keeping around if there are genuinely no issues between the player and the manager, but only time will tell if that will turn out to be true."

Should Rangers keep Colak?

The centre-forward started in 27 of his 38 appearances this season, but played the full 90 minutes in just six league games.

Scoring at a rate of 129 minutes per goal, he could prove to be a useful squad option, particularly given that there are set to be a lot of changes in attacking areas.

Ryan Kent is also leaving the club on a free transfer alongside Morelos, and losing two attackers with a combined 157 goals for Rangers in one window could prove difficult to replace.

It remains unclear where Colak could go if he is to leave this summer, and whilst nothing is definite, if Beale has any doubts about a player, it seems he will aim to move them on this summer.

But, it appears as if Beale has plans for him as he said:

“His goalscoring record gives me optimism, if he has a good pre-season and comes out of it, then I will get the Antonio Colak we had in August in September.

“Does he have a future? Yeah. He will have to take on the challenge like everyone else. I want to drive competition in the squad and he won’t shy away from it and he backs himself.

This is set to be a major transfer window for Rangers, with a huge revamp of the squad expected following a disappointing season, as Beale aims to compete for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

Rangers failed to make an impact in the title race this season, whilst also crashing out of the domestic cups and suffering humiliation in the Champions League. Given that this could be a busy transfer window, keeping at least one forward with a reliable goal record in the squad could be useful in what could be a transitional season for the club.