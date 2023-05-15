Glasgow Rangers grabbed bragging rights, albeit only for a week or two, following a 3-0 victory in the Old Firm derby over the weekend.

Michael Beale enjoyed his first win against Celtic in what was his fifth attempt, and it sets the Ibrox side up nicely heading into the summer transfer window, with thoughts turning towards 2023/24.

The last few games of the season have given the manager licence to unleash players who deserve some game time, allowing Beale to judge who should be kept next term and who could be moved on.

Robby McCrorie has kept two clean sheets since taking over from Allan McGregor against Aberdeen last week, and he could well be the number one over the coming years.

Ridvan Yilmaz is another to have been given an opportunity to shine following Borna Barisic’s injury. He started against both the Dons and Celtic, and he certainly didn’t disappoint, offering Beale a glimpse into what the future could hold for the 21-year-old.

Does Ridvan Yilmaz have a future at Rangers?

The Turkey international arrived at Ibrox last summer in a £5m deal from Besiktas with Ross Wilson lavishing praise on him following his arrival, dubbing him “high-quality."

Yet despite his undoubted potential, he barely made a mark at the Light Blues under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, appearing just seven times, and it looked as though it was money down the drain.

A hamstring injury hasn’t helped his cause, ruling him out for a good portion of the season, yet once the Premiership title could no longer be won, Beale looked to give fringe players a chance.

Yilmaz made his first start since March against the Dons in an eventual 1-0 victory, however, it was his assured display against the champions which suggests he could explode next season.

The 21-year-old averaged a rating of 7.1/10 via Sofascore, and he looked as though he had played the fixture countless times, looking calm on the ball, and offering an attacking threat from a wide position.

The Turk delivered five crosses and attempted three dribbles, while his defensive contributions were key in Rangers' win. He won four of his six ground duels, made three tackles and two interceptions, displaying great maturity against a tough opponent in Liel Abada.

A full pre-season under his belt will do Yilmaz the world of good, and he could well be ready to become a leading light for the Gers next season if Beale puts his trust in him going forward.