Glasgow Rangers’ 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday gave Michael Beale an indication of which players have long-term futures at the club, while giving him a clearer idea of who may leave Ibrox during the summer transfer window.

Ianis Hagi and Ridvan Yilmaz performed fairly well, both receiving Sofascore ratings of 7/10 as they gave Beale a glimpse of what the future holds.

If he can nurture the talent already at the club, coupled with making a few signings during the summer, next season could be exciting.

The most important decision yesterday, however, was giving a start to goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who deserves to keep his place during the remainder of the season.

He made four saves and looked extremely comfortable on the ball, while failing to show any rustiness which was incredible given he hadn’t made a first-team appearance since August 2021

With Allan McGregor surely leaving upon the expiration of his contract, the 25-year-old should be given a chance to stake a claim as the new number one.

Who will be in goal for Rangers next season?

McCrorie has been at the Ibrox side since he was a teen, making his way through the academy ranks before gaining senior experience with a succession of loan moves.

Spells at Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton and Queen of the South were vital for his development, keeping 18 clean sheets during these stints and his performances earned him another temporary move to Livingston, allowing him to gain Premiership experience.

The Scot was given his first taste of action at the Gers in August 2021 as the club were missing several players due to a Covid-19 outbreak and he was tasked with filling in for McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, who both caught the virus and missed crucial ties against Alashkert in the Europa League and Celtic on league duty.

The 6 foot 2 titan was outstanding over both of these matches as the Light Blues recorded two vital 1–0 victories, and he kept clean sheets in both matches while making three crucial saves, remaining the last Rangers ‘keeper to keep a clean sheet against Celtic.

The win over Aberdeen maintains his record of not conceding a goal for the club and with Steven Gerrard having previously described both him and his brother Ross as “model professionals”, it's clear he's a fine character.

Although the 25-year-old has had to bide his time over the previous 18 months, Beale may finally be giving the stopper a well-deserved run in the first team, faith that could well result in the manager unearthing a special talent next season.