Michael Beale looks set for an extremely busy summer in charge of Glasgow Rangers as the Ibrox side needs a massive clear-out and rebuild if they have any ambitions of winning trophies next season.

Yesterday's Hampden debacle against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup was the final straw for the majority of the fanbase surrounding certain members of the team, who already appear to have one eye on their next move.

Once again, individual errors gave Celtic the win, much in a similar vein to the recent 3-2 defeat at Parkhead, and it was another opportunity lost, with the club now ending the season trophyless.

Three players, in particular, let themselves and the club down at Hampden, and Beale must now see sense and ditch all three in the summer – Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, and Borna Barisic.

How many players will leave Rangers this summer?

There will be quite a few departing out of the Ibrox gates come the end of the season. All in all, seven first-team players will potentially leave this summer for nothing when contracts expire, with Kent and Morelos in that group and following their showings at the national stadium yesterday, they wouldn’t be missed.

Kent started for the first time since the 3-2 defeat to the same team at the start of April and showed no urgency or desire whatsoever, he was almost invisible and created no chances to speak of. So bad was the Englishman's display that he was hauled off at the interval, ultimately being handed a dismal of just 3/10 via Glasgow World. To matters worse, he was one of the players caught napping for the Celtic goal just before the break.

Morelos wasn’t much better, having 'failed to show up again' - as per Glasgow Live - with it looking increasingly likely that he is also departing this summer. The striker scored the last time these two sides met at Hampden during the League Cup final, yet his presence was almost non-existent yesterday.

Following Beale’s appointment, Morelos went on a solid run, scoring six times over the first few months, yet he hasn’t hit the highs of a few seasons ago under Steven Gerrard, bagging just twice in his last nine outings. Therefore, perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise that he will be on his way.

Barisic was no better either. He was booked early on yesterday and then was lucky to avoid a second yellow after a dive during the second half.

Sadly, the left-back was caught out far too often by Jota down the left-hand side. It isn’t the first time his slack defending has been criticised during an Old Firm tie either, with his performance in the 1-1 draw last season also woeful, having been described as in "no man's land" by Simon Donnelly.

The trio are currently earning a combined £69k-per-week and although Kent and Morelos won't generate a fee, if Beale can somehow get a few million for Barisic this summer, he could consider it business well done and use this cash to go towards a much-needed Ibrox rebuild.