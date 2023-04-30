Glasgow Rangers have one chance to claim glory this season as the Scottish Cup semi-final awaits this afternoon at Hampden Park.

Celtic are the opponents and Michael Beale will be hoping to finally win a tie over them having lost twice and drawn one of his three games in charge against them this term.

Last year, the Gers defeated Celtic 2-1 in extra time to reach the Scottish Cup final before they went on to win the competition for the first time in 13 years and Beale will be hoping his side can channel some of that spirit today.

The Englishman also provided some injury news during his pre-match press conference, saying: "[Connor] Goldson, [Scott] Wright, [Ryan] Kent and [Alex] Lowry all trained. We just need to see how they react now and assess after returning today to training.”

If Kent has reacted well to training, then there is absolutely no doubt that Beale should unleash him this afternoon, especially with the fact he has already scored against Celtic this season.

Will Ryan Kent start for Rangers today in the Scottish Cup semi-final?

The future of the winger is in doubt as he only has a few weeks remaining on his current contract, and with Burnley seemingly interested in landing him on a free this summer, this could well be his penultimate game against the Ibrox sides' Old Firm rivals.

Kent struggled during the early part of the season, scoring just once under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, however, under Beale, the 26-year-old has scored twice and grabbed four assists, getting himself into much better attacking positions on the pitch.

The £18k-per-week “wizard” – as lauded by his former teammate Leon Balogun – has all the required tools to dismantle Celtic’s treble hopes today, but he needs to be at the top of his game for that to happen.

His record against the champions is solid enough, having terrorised them on more than a few occasions. Across his five and half seasons at Ibrox, Kent has scored three times and registered four assists in 20 matches and if he is leaving, adding another goal or two would be an excellent way to bow out.

Rangers have lost just two Scottish Cup semi-finals against their arch-rivals since 1925, coming in 2017 and 2018 and if Kent starts on the left wing, the Gers will have an excellent chance to reach yet another major showpiece.