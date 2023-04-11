Despite Michael Beale’s strong start to life at Glasgow Rangers, losing just twice so far, he faces a massive task ahead during the summer transfer window in order to simultaneously improve his squad while moving some deadwood and underperformers in the opposite direction of Ibrox.

There are quite a few players who were signed by either Steven Gerrard or Giovanni van Bronckhorst that quite simply, haven’t made the required impact, and Scott Wright is one of them.

The winger joined the Ibrox side midway through the title-winning campaign of 2020/21, chipping in with a goal and two assists in 13 appearances.

Since the end of that season, he has made 59 appearances for the Gers, scoring just seven goals, with none coming this term and Beale could be tempted to move him on in the summer.

Back in February, Football Insider claimed that the club could be set to listen to offers for the Scot this summer as the inevitable overhaul begins.

Beale could splash out on a replacement, or he could just take a quick look into the academy to see that there is an exciting talent who should be given a chance to gain some minutes in the first team before the end of the season – Ross McCausland.

Who is Ross McCausland?

The 19-year-old has already made his debut for the first team, earning 30 minutes of game time in the final match of last season as Van Bronckhorst gave some key players a rest ahead of the Europa League final just a few days later.

He didn’t disappoint, grabbing an assist and showing fine glimpses of his talent during that cameo. The Northern Irishman has certainly upped his game this term for the B team, especially in the Lowland League, scoring eight times and registering four assists.

These are excellent returns for someone who predominantly operates on the right wing, and he isn’t fazed by taking on tougher opposition either, netting twice in the UEFA Youth League against Ajax last year.

He is “dominant” in one-on-one duels according to academy chief Craig Mulholland and that could benefit Beale who looks for his wingers to go and attack the opposition defence. On the other hand, Wright likes to cut inside fairly often.

Journalist Josh Bunting also lauded the player, suggesting he “looks like a superb talent” with Beale set to be pleased regarding just how much quality is ready to emerge from the academy.

Wright could very well leave in the summer and instead of spending money on a replacement, McCausland should be given some time to further develop, and he may just be a surprise.