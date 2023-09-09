Highlights Bailey Rice, a 16-year-old talent, has the potential to become the ideal successor to Steven Davis at Glasgow Rangers, with his impressive performances in the academy and senior team debut.

Rice turned down a professional contract with Motherwell to join Rangers last summer, a decision that is now being hailed as a stroke of genius.

Operating mainly in a defensive midfield position, Rice shares a similar playing style to Davis, with his ability to dictate play and showcase sublime passing skills. His growth over the next year will be crucial in his development as a potential first-team player.

Glasgow Rangers had a mass summer clear out under Michael Beale which resulted in 11 players departing the club, including Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

One player who also looked like they would be leaving Ibrox following the expiration of their contract was club stalwart Steven Davis.

The Northern Irish midfielder signed a one-year extension towards the end of the 2021/22 season, but he suffered a season ending knee injury before Christmas last year, and it looked as though his time at the club was coming to an end.

Despite his contract expiring, Beale is allowing him to stay and continue his rehabilitation at the club before a final decision is made, but its clear the 43-year-old will need to find a long term heir for the midfielder.

There are a few youngsters in the academy who could soon make the step-up and Bailey Rice is one of the standouts who has the potential to become an ideal heir to Davis.

How old is Bailey Rice?

The former Motherwell youngster is only 16 years old and he joined the Light Blues last summer, turning down the offer of a professional contract at the Steelmen to move to Glasgow, and it looks like it could turn into a stroke of genius.

Journalist Mark Hendry even lauded him as a “prospect” amid the interest from Rangers and Manchester City in January 2022, and he has already made waves during his spell in the academy.

Has Bailey Rice made an appearance for Rangers?

Rice made a total of 21 appearances for both the B team and U19 side last season, scoring twice and grabbing one assist in the process, while even gaining experience in the UEFA Youth League, playing against the likes of Napoli and Liverpool.

These performances led to him making his debut for the senior side in February against Livingston, coming on with a few minutes to go as the club were strolling to a 3-0 win and this taste of first team action will surely give him a major confidence boost.

What is Bailey Rice’s style of play?

The teen starlet tends to operate in a defensive midfield position but has also played slightly further forward and its evident that he offers a similar playing style to that of Davis.

The 38-year-old likes to dictate play from the heart of the midfield with his sublime passing ability and Rice has this quality in abundance.

Rangers Review journalist Jonny McFarlane praised him during a tie against Celtic earlier this year, saying: “20 minutes gone at Ibrox and Rangers dominating Celtic here. Bailey Rice controlling the game and looks a serious talent. Ishaka powerful and technically gifted causing problems and Lyall's goal was a terrific strike.”

Sharing similar traits will only help accelerate his growth into a potential first team player over the next couple of years as it looks as though he will outgrow the B team sooner rather than later.

There is no doubt that he is the natural successor to Davis and the next 12 months will be crucial in his development.