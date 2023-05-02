This summer will see mass change at Glasgow Rangers, with various members of the first team squad moving on from the Ibrox side, either due to their contracts expiring or with Michael Beale selling them to make way for new recruits.

This certainly means it is the last hurrah for club stalwarts such as Allan McGregor and Steven Davis, two players who have given so much for the Light Blues, yet all good things have to come to an end, and they have perhaps stayed on a tad longer than what was necessary.

Davis suffered a serious injury to his knee prior to Christmas that resulted in him missing the rest of the season, and it looks as though he may have played his final game for the club.

Across two spells, the Northern Irishman has made himself an icon at the club after making 360 appearances for the Gers and winning ten major honours, including four league titles while also playing in two European finals.

The question is, who could replace him? Beale will be on the lookout for players to sign of course, yet there may be a young talent in the academy who could eventually become Davis’ heir; Bailey Rice.

Who is Bailey Rice?

The 16-year-old only joined the Gers from Motherwell last summer, touted as a “prospect” by journalist Mark Hendry, it’s evident he has all the talent to make the step up to the Ibrox first team.

Indeed, he made his debut for the club against Livingston earlier this year as a spritely teen, and it clearly proves how much hope Beale has for the youngster that he would give him a run out in the league.

The youngster has amassed 21 caps for the Scotland U17 side, representing them in the U17 European Championship and his next steps will be to make inroads in the higher age groups.

This season, Rice has played 21 matches for the B team, scoring twice and grabbing an assist and his ability to play either as a defensive or central midfielder strikes him as a similar player to Davis, who could also chip in with the odd goal or assist for good measure.

It’s a testament to how good the former Well starlet is that several top European teams, including Real Madrid, Porto and Borussia Dortmund among others, are keeping a close eye on his progress something that will no doubt have given him a serious confidence boost.

With Davis set for the exit door, Rice could eventually make further progress and add in similar qualities that enabled the 38-year-old to shine during his two spells. If Beale can keep the youngster happy, he could have an excellent future with the Light Blues.