Glasgow Rangers desperately needed a summer revamp of their first team squad, which had grown stagnant over the previous two years and Michael Beale has delivered so far.

Eight new signings have arrived, while eight players have either been released or sold, and winger Ryan Kent was one of them.

Where is Ryan Kent now?

Following five seasons at the Ibrox side, the left-winger was released upon the expiration of his contract in May and has since joined Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The Englishman – who cost £7m from Liverpool in 2019– registered 89 goal contributions during his spell at the Light Blues and was so often a key attacking threat for the club under Steven Gerrard.

The previous two seasons however saw a slight dip in his attacking contributions. After registering three goals and 19 assists during the 2021/22 campaign, helping the Gers win the Scottish Cup and reach the Europa League final, his numbers dropped significantly last season.

He scored three times and made just ten assists, and it was evident that he wasn’t quite the same attacking threat as before, with Beale clearing showing no desire to offer him an extended contract.

Who could replace Kent at Rangers?

Despite his numbers dropping, Kent was still a key player for the Ibrox side and his departure leaves a void to be filled on the left wing, should Beale play with wingers next term.

Fashion Sakala could be a solid replacement, having featured out wide on various occasions last season, and he scored 12 times while registering eight assists.

Beale could perhaps turn to a young talent in the academy instead, however, with 18-year-old Thompson Ishaka showing signs of promise.

Who is Thompson Ishaka?

The teenage sensation joined the Gers back in March following a successful trial period for the colt side during the summer of 2022, and he was even wanted by European heavyweights such as Chelsea, Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven.

He signed a two-year deal with the club, and he will be given an ideal chance to develop further in the B team, with Beale keeping an eye on him.

During a tie against Elgin City last summer during his trial period, Ishaka was incredible as he terrorised the opposition defence throughout the match.

He was seen bombing up and down the left wing, leaving defenders for dust, with Darryl McHardy - who was lining up for Elgin on the night - admitting to having even had "nightmares" about the winger following his devastating performance.

Although raw and with a lack of experience, Ishaka may not be ready for first-team football straight away, however, his growing potential suggests he may be given a chance in the near future.

He could take solace from the fact his teammate, Zak Lovelace, managed to get an opportunity under Beale at the end of last season and should he impress during the 2023/24 campaign for the B team, he may follow in his footsteps.

Beale could save millions by unearthing the 18-year-old, and he may well turn out to be the ideal heir to Kent in the process.