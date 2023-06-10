Michael Beale heads into the summer transfer window knowing he has to get it spot on if he wants Glasgow Rangers to return to the summit of Scottish football once again.

Two major trophies in 12 years is far from good enough for the Ibrox faithful, but with a change in the dugout at their Old Firm rivals, the Gers could take advantage of the uncertainty from across the city.

Beale has made a solid start in terms of transfers since arriving at the club, making five signings in all. However, it is the deal to bring Todd Cantwell to the Light Blues, a snip at just £1.5m, that could prove to be one of the finest he will make.

The Englishman registered 11 goal contributions across just 20 matches from January until the end of the season, already showcasing the talent which nearly secured him a £20m transfer to Aston Villa back in 2021.

It’s been a wonderful start, no doubt about it and next season will surely see the 5 foot 9 gem further improve, while he could also be Beale’s very own version of Alexis Mac Allister.

Will Todd Cantwell be Rangers' most important player next season?

Mac Allister has enjoyed a whirlwind 12 months. His impressive performances for Brighton & Hove Albion led to him securing a place in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup, going on to score during the tournament as the Albiceleste secured their third world title.

The 24-year-old finally got his big move, as Liverpool recently announced him as their first signing of the summer, and for a fee of just £35m, it could well be a bargain.

Analyst Ben Griffis demonstrated on Twitter that Cantwell is statistically similar to Mac Allister, and if he kicks on next term, he could truly become an excellent player for Rangers.

Indeed, last season, Mac Allister and Cantwell registered similar stats with regard to goal contributions (12 to 10), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.66 to 3.31), tackles won (30 to 33) and interceptions (26 to 22), showing that not only do they pose a solid attacking threat, but they can also chip in defensively by winning a lot of tackles and making plenty of interceptions.

According to WhoScored, Cantwell and Mac Allister both like to tackle, showing their tenacious sides, while the duo both have passing noted as a key strength, being able to circulate the ball well throughout the pitch.

Following the 3-0 win against Celtic last month, Beale stated: “Todd is highly motivated to be here. I couldn’t be happier with him.”

And if he continues to demonstrate the abilities which have seen him compared to the new Liverpool sensation, his performances will surely only improve.