An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to bolster their squad heading into the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Thierry Small to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Ibrox outfit have made contact over a possible move for left-back Thierry Small.

The report claims that the Gers have registered an interest in the young defender as Michael Beale is pursuing a deal to add the prospect to his defensive options for next season.

It is stated that Tottenham Hotspur had a bid of £800k rejected by Southampton for the player in January as they held out for a fee in the region of £1.2m.

Who is Thierry Small?

He is an 18-year-old left-back - signed from Everton for £5m in 2021 - who is currently on loan at St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

With his positional ability in mind, he could well be the ideal heir to current first-team ace Borna Barisic.

The Croatian defender, who turns 31 later this year, is heading into the final year of his contract at Ibrox and Beale could bring Small in with a view to him replacing the full-back in the future.

Since arriving in Glasgow in 2018, the 30-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted 48 in 200 competitive appearances for the club in all competitions.

In the Premiership this season, Barisic has made 2.4 key passes and 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game, showcasing his ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Small is not quite at that level yet, with 0.9 key passes and 1.4 tackles and interceptions per match for St. Mirren, but he has shown promise with his performances in the top flight at the age of just 18 by creating chances and making defensive interventions week-in-week-out.

The Englishman, who does not turn 19 until August, has played 13 matches in the league this season and this experience in Scotland could allow him to make a seamless transition should he move to Rangers as he now knows what it is like to perform at this level.

Small's form at youth level for Southampton and Everton also suggests that he has the potential to make a huge impact in the final third from a left-back position. He scored 11 goals and assisted four in 51 matches for the two academy sides combined and as a result, could grow into a Barisic-esque defender who can burst forward to be a difference-maker in attack.

The youngster has plenty of time left on his hands to grow and develop and the Light Blues could invest in his potential instead of signing a ready-made and established player in that position.

Once hailed as a "very enjoyable" player to watch by ex-boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, he could be a future star for Beale if he is able to kick on and translate his academy form over to first-team level.