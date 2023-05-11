An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to improve their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Karlan Grant to Rangers?

Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that the Light Blues are keen on West Bromwich Albion attacker, who is set to be available in the coming weeks.

He tweeted:

"West Brom will listen to offers for striker Karlan Grant this summer. Grant has Championship admirers while Scottish side Rangers have registered an interest. Grant signed a six year deal when he joined the Baggies for £15m in 2020 but he can now leave Albion."

However, it remains to be seen how much the Championship side are set to demand for his services as the attacker still has three years left to run on his contract.

Who could replace Antonio Colak at Rangers?

The Sun recently reported that the Gers are willing to listen to offers for Antonio Colak this summer and Michael Beale could ruthlessly ditch the Croatian international by signing Grant as his replacement.

Three goals in his last 15 Scottish Premiership appearances have left the forward out of favour under the Light Blues head coach and his struggles since Beale's arrival make a parting of the ways seem like the right decision.

Colak has only scored three of his 17 goals this season since Giovanni van Bronckhorst was relieved of his duties during the break for the World Cup and bringing the West Brom attacker in would open the door for the ex-PAOK man to move on.

Grant has struggled for goals this season in the Championship, with three strikes in 18 starts, but has showcased his ability at that level in previous campaigns.

The centre-forward racked up 18 goals and 12 'big chances' created in 41 starts for the Baggies in the second tier of English football last term and managed 19 goals and six 'big chances' provided in 42 starts for Huddersfield in the division in 2020/21.

These statistics suggest that his woes this term are a flash in the pan and do not reflect the 25-year-old's true quality, which could result in Rangers getting a bargain deal for a talented player if West Brom value him based on his present form.

The £20k-per-week gem, who journalist Ben McKenna once hailed as "lethal", could rediscover his best form in Scotland in the same way that Todd Cantwell, who made a similar move from Norwich in January, has.

Since arriving from Carrow Road, the 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 12 Premiership matches after failing to register a goal or assist in 18 Championship outings in the first half of the campaign.

This shows that Beale can get the best out of underperforming players coming from that level of football and the head coach could now ditch Colak by doing the same with Grant next season.