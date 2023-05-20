Glasgow Rangers will enter their most important summer transfer window in recent memory as Michael Beale will be hoping to build a team which can challenge for domestic honours and improve in Europe following their Champions League humiliation earlier this season.

His January signings, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, have both looked positive so far and another few players with this hunger and desire would go down a treat.

There are still question marks over Malik Tillman’s future at Ibrox, with the Gers having the option to sign him permanently for £5m from Bayern Munich, and he even stated that “it might not be the end”, which means Beale may yet secure him this summer.

But stumping up £5m could potentially mean less funds for other areas of the team, and with a new goalkeeper and several attacking players required, might the manager use the funds for other uses?

If Tillman doesn’t arrive, the 42-year-old may just have another excellent loan option lined up, with the Ibrox side keen on Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre as he could leave on a temporary basis next term.

Could Rangers sign Pablo Torre this summer?

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo reported last month that Rangers were one of the teams showing interest in the 20-year-old, having failed with a move last season, and Beale could certainly replace Tillman with Torre ahead of next term.

The Spaniard tends to operate as an attacking midfielder in a similar vein to Tillman, though he can also be deployed in the centre of the midfield if required, giving him greater positional versatility than the American.

Before moving to the Catalan giants, he scored 14 goals for Racing Santander and his performances led to a dream move to La Liga, although he has played just ten matches for the club thus far, despite his potential.

The “amazing” gem – as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig – could form a dream partnership with Cantwell next season at Ibrox, with the duo having the capabilities to cause plenty of problems to opposition defences.

During the 2021/22 season, Torre registered 21 goal contributions, indicating that he can both score and assist In equal measure, while the English midfielder has already managed nine goal contributions in just 17 matches for the Gers since January.

If Beale lands Torre ahead of 2023/24 and sets his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with the youngster playing in the No 10 role and Cantwell on the right wing, it could give the Light Blues some much-needed creativity in the final third, which is something they have been lacking during large parts of the current campaign.

Tillman is undoubtedly talented and has a bright future, but with funds likely to be tight, landing a temporary move for the 5 foot 8 Torre could be a more logical short-term option.