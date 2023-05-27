Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing defender Archie Brown this summer as Michael Beale aims to continue his rebuild at the Ibrox side.

What’s the latest on Archie Brown to Rangers?

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (page 79, May 26), Rangers are interested in making a move for the Lausanne left-back this summer, and he could cost the Gers a fee in the excess of £2m in order to prise him away from the Swiss club.

The report also goes on to state that Celtic have also run 'checks' on the Englishman ahead of the summer transfer window, and there could be a battle over the coming weeks.

Who is Archie Brown?

The 20-year-old graduated from Derby County’s academy before making the move to the continent in 2021 for a fresh challenge, and Beale could potentially uncover an ideal Borna Barisic heir.

The Croatian defender is entering the final year of his current contract and will turn 31 a few months into the forthcoming campaign, suggesting that the future lies with someone younger - and it looks as though Beale is planning ahead.

Across 29 Premiership matches this term, the 30-year-old has demonstrated his attacking qualities, registering nine assists, creating 12 big chances and playing 2.4 key passes per game as he clearly loves to get forward as much as possible and create plenty of chances from the left wing.

Defensively, he isn’t quite as effective, losing possession 19.4 times per game and keeping nine clean sheets. Beale may therefore be willing to sacrifice attacking intent for someone who is slightly more stable defensively.

Brown does still offer an attacking threat for the Swiss side, registering nine goal contributions – five goals and four assists – across 33 games in the Swiss Challenge League.

He also shone during his spell in the youth academy at Derby, recording 18 goals and 14 assists throughout the various age groups, and his positional versatility could also be a major bonus for Beale heading into next season, as the youngster is equally adept at playing further up the field at left-midfield or even at the heart of the defence, which could be beneficial if there are any injury problems.

The 42-year-old will need to start thinking about a future without Barisic sooner rather than later, and with Ridvan Yilmaz not exactly setting Ibrox alight so far following his £5m move due to various injury and form issues, Brown could be an interesting signing that may get a chance in the first team if he signs.