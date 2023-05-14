Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will be hoping he can strengthen his team during the summer transfer window as he looks to lead the Ibrox side to major honours next season.

If his business in the off-season is as good as his two January signings, the supporters could be set for some exciting times ahead, as Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell have hit their stride instantly.

Cantwell has been particularly impressive. The Englishman has achieved an average Sofascore rating of 7.33/10, ranking him as the club’s fourth-best player this term after his first 12 league matches.

Securing him for just £1.5m has proven to be a wise move by Beale, and he has revitalised the midfielder who was struggling during the early part of the campaign with Norwich City, where his time at Carrow Road was grinding to a halt.

Signing players for lower than their value who are struggling at their respective teams and rejuvenating them in Glasgow could be the key going forward, as it has certainly paid off with Cantwell.

Could Rangers sign Karlan Grant from West Bromwich Albion this summer?

Beale may be able to repeat his Cantwell masterclass by launching a move for West Brom striker Karlan Grant, who the Gers are reportedly interested in according to Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, who recently tweeted:

“West Brom will listen to offers for striker Karlan Grant this summer. Grant has Championship admirers while Scottish side Rangers have registered an interest. Grant signed a six-year deal when he joined the Baggies for £15m in 2020 but he can now leave Albion.”

The £20k-per-week forward has failed to light up The Hawthorns this term, scoring just five goals across all competitions with just three coming in the Championship - and this may allow the Gers to secure a bargain move for the player during the summer.

His poor form in front of goal during 2022/23 shouldn’t detract from just how effective he can be, as he has netted 42 goals across the previous three years, and Beale could allow the 25-year-old to flourish in Scotland by deploying him alongside creative talents such as Cantwell and Ianis Hagi.

He was described as “clutch” for his ability to score vital goals by presenter Colin Murray in 2021, and if he can replicate the form he displayed between 2019 and 2022 at Ibrox, Beale may have an excellent addition to his first-team squad that has the potential to make a key difference at the top end of the pitch.