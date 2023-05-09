Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale faces a crucial summer transfer window in charge of the Ibrox side. If he manages to move on the deadwood and bring in five or six new players, the Gers could challenge for honours, however, if the recruitment is poor and this shows in the results, he may not have long in the hotseat.

The Englishman has confirmed Alfredo Morelos is leaving at the end of the season and strengthening the forward area is probably the most important aspect of the window.

Kemar Roofe simply cannot be trusted across the course of a whole campaign, despite his obvious qualities in front of goal.

The 30-year-old has netted 36 goals in 78 matches for the club, scoring important goals against Braga in the Europa League last season and Aberdeen in the League Cup Semi-final in January, yet he has missed more games than he has played.

The forward has missed 84 matches through injury since arriving in Glasgow in 2020, so it is evident Beale can't rely on him.

The Light Blues have shown interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres according to Football Insider and he could be an ideal option to replace Roofe.

Could Rangers sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

In terms of selling arguably their most prized asset, much will depend on whether the Sky Blues are promoted to the Premier League via the playoffs over the coming weeks.

If they remain in the Championship, it could make a move much easier for Rangers, though the club have valued him at a staggering £20m and this may put the club's hierarchy off a potential move.

There is no doubting his talent, however, as the Swede has been in blistering form this term, where he has notched 21 goals in the second-tier whilst also providing ten assists. This ruthless nature could see him thrive at Ibrox next season if he made the move North.

His game isn’t all about scoring goals either, as evidenced by his 1.8 key passes per game. Gyokeres has also created nine big chances across 46 matches and this would suggest that he may actually be similar to Roofe in terms of all round ability.

Maxime Biamou - a teammate of his in the west Midlands - once dubbed the £4.5k-per-week machine as “unplayable” earlier this season and if he continues this rich vein of form, he will end up in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Having scored three goals in just 13 appearances for Sweden, Gyokeres' experience at international level means he could settle into life in Glasgow with ease and although losing Morelos is a blow, it could pave the way for a new striker to make their own name at Rangers.