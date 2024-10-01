Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement has seen several of his new signings settle in well over the previous week or so after two wins in the space of four days.

While the games showed the Ibrox side are at both ends of the spectrum. Against Malmö, the Gers looked impressive, despite the fact they couldn’t finish their chances off. Against Hibs on Sunday, however, the club were far more one-dimensional, struggling to secure all three points at Ibrox.

Nedim Bajrami looks like a really impressive signing by Clement, registering a goal and an assist in just four matches to begin his Gers career.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo also looks promising, being thrown in the deep end against the Swedish side in the Europa League and delivering a solid and measured display.

While these two signings could be inspired, Clement missed out on several players during the summer, most notably Albion Rrahmani and defender Jose Córdoba, who both could have improved the starting XI this term.

Nevertheless, the Belgian isn’t the only coach who has missed out on a transfer target during his spell managing the Light Blues.

Michael Beale brought in a few decent players last summer, with one looking like he could have stayed at the club after a successful loan spell…

Abdallah Sima’s Rangers stats

With Beale losing Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the 2022/23 season, the Englishman had plenty of shoes to fill.

In came the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Danilo to try and fill the void, but in reality, the trio offered little indication that they would be the answer, especially during the first half of the season.

Beale did sign Abdallah Sima, with the winger joining on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion. He looked like a player who would add some depth to the first-team squad, yet the Senegal gem went on to become one of the most impressive players for the club last season.

In terms of goal contributions, Sima registered 18 in 40 matches, which featured 16 goals and two assists across all competitions. This only ranked him behind Dessers and James Tavernier in the goalscoring charts for the Ibrox side last term.

In the Premiership alone, Sima also created two big chances, averaged 0.8 key passes and succeeded with 1.2 dribbles per game, clearly demonstrating his attacking talents, which often led to him being in the right place at the right time.

Once the season finished, Sima returned to his parent club, but it appeared as though Clement was keen on reuniting with him during the summer.

It was reported that the fee Brighton were demanding for the winger could drop due to him being out of contract next year, which opened the door for the Gers.

Abdallah Sima's Rangers stats Metric SPFL Europa League Goals 11 3 Assists 2 0 Big chances created 2 0 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 1.8 Total shots per game 2.9 2.5 Via Sofascore

In the end, he joined French side Brest on a temporary deal, as the club missed out on him.

It could have been so different for Beale had he signed one of his other attacking targets in the summer of 2023, however, as Jack Clarke was linked with a move north of the border.

When Rangers missed out on Jack Clarke

That summer, Beale saw Clarke as an ideal signing to improve his attacking department. According to Football League World, the Light Blues were showing plenty of interest in the winger, alongside clubs such as Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

During the 2022/23 campaign for Sunderland, Clarke demonstrated exactly why so many clubs were keen on securing his services. Across 50 games in all competitions, the 23-year-old scored 11 times while registering 14 assists.

Additionally, the winger created seven big chances and averaged 1.7 key passes while succeeding with two dribbles per game, further underlining his attacking qualities in the second tier.

It really is no wonder that his former manager in Tony Mowbray heaped so much praise on the youngster in 2022, saying: "What nobody can deny is the talent he has when the ball is at his feet, how fast his feet are and how wonderful a talent he is. And he's a joy to work with because he's a wonderfully happy-go-lucky kid. There's times I'd like him to be a bit more serious but that's because he really is a diamond of a lad, we all love him.”

In the end, he chose to remain with the Black Cats, although they once again failed to win promotion to the Premier League last term.

This meant that Clarke would surely be sold, as a talent like his needed to make the step up to a bigger league in order to test himself among the best players.

Rangers were clearly ruled out of the running, which makes Beale’s mistake all the more baffling.

How much Jack Clarke is worth now

After yet another productive season with Sunderland, newly promoted Ipswich Town made an offer for the winger which the club simply couldn’t refuse.

Indeed, Clarke moved to the Tractor Boys for an initial £15m transfer fee, with another £5m in add-ons if certain conditions are met this term.

Since his move to Ipswich, Clarke has played four matches, but he has yet to open his account for his new side.

Clarke has already grabbed an assist, though, while averaging 1.3 successful dribbles and one key pass per game, indicating that he has carried on the momentum he garnered last term.

If he performs to the level he showed at Sunderland, then Clarke could be vital in Ipswich remaining in the top flight. This will see his valuation soar, and the club may be able to make a substantial profit on the youngster.

Sima proved to be a wonderful addition to the Gers squad last summer, but the supporters were only able to see his talents for a single season.

If Beale invested his funds more wisely in 2023, then the club could have had a player such as Clarke in their first-team squad.