Glasgow Rangers are willing to submit a fourth offer in an attempt to bring Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker to Ibrox, according to reports.

Are Rangers signing Morgan Whittaker?

During his loan at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, the 22-year-old was a real bright spark and attracted significant interest from Michael Beale who publicly admitted that he was a transfer target having been recalled by his parent club in January, dubbing him “excellent”.

Football Insider reported that the Light Blues had three bids worth up to £2m turned down by the Welsh outfit during the window at the start of the year, but it’s since been claimed that the Ibrox side have remained in contact with the winger’s agent. Despite the boss having so far failed to get a deal over the line, that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to take yet another bite of the cherry.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers "remain interested" in Whittaker ahead of the summer, with Beale having personally "retained a like" for his long-term target. The Teddy Bears would supposedly be "willing to lodge another bid" in the hope of securing his services, but a deal won't be at all easy to complete.

Swansea's manager, Russell Martin, is expected to imminently join Southampton and it's stated that as a result, they would "not be open" to approving any incomings or outgoings until they have a new permanent boss in place.

Should Rangers make another offer for Whittaker?

Rangers are clearly serious about signing Whittaker having made three attempts and now weighing up a fourth to land him, but having been lauded a “flamboyant” creative forward by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Beale having his sights set on him is no surprise so the hierarchy should 100% table another bid to bring him to Scotland.

Swansea’s £4.8k-per-week ace posted an incredible 16 goal contributions (nine goals and seven assists) in 25 League One appearances during his spell at Plymouth, not to mention he recorded a total of 79 shots which was the second-highest number throughout their squad, as per FBRef, form which saw him collect four man-of-the-match awards in that timeframe.

Finally, Whittaker is an extremely versatile operator having played in seven various positions over the grass since bursting onto the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, and with Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos leaving as free agents this summer, Whittaker could possibly be a shrewd signing at Ibrox.