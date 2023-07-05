Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has been a busy man in the summer transfer window as he has wrapped up a host of deals with the aim of improving his playing squad.

Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, and Kieran Dowell have all arrived at Ibrox on a permanent basis, while Abdallah Sima has joined on loan until the end of the season.

These fresh additions to the side have opened the door for the club to move on some of the fringe players from the team, including Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo.

Journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that the Light Blues are prepared to cash in on the former FC Schalke prospect, with a move south of the border seemingly on the cards.

The reporter recently Tweeted: "Wales international Rabbi Matondo is free to leave Glasgow Rangers this summer. Matondo spent a loan spell with Stoke in 2021 and could return to English football after being made available by the Scottish club."

Beale could now replace the ex-Manchester City man by landing Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who would be a big upgrade on the 22-year-old livewire.

What's the latest on Morgan Whittaker to Rangers?

Towards the end of last month, the Daily Record reported that the Gers are looking to move on some players and that they will then eye further signings, with the club said to still be interested in a deal to sign the Championship attacker.

This comes after the Light Blues failed to snap him up from the Welsh outfit during the January transfer window, after his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

Beale must now complete a swoop for the 22-year-old as his statistics for Plymouth last season suggest that the potential is there for him to offer more than Matondo.

Whittaker averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.10 across 25 League One appearances and contributed with an impressive nine goals to go along with seven assists. This is a deadly asset simply chomping at the bit to play at a higher level.

To put those numbers into context, Malik Tillman (ten) was the only Gers midfielder or winger with more than six league strikes while Ryan Kent (nine) was the only forward with over seven assists in the Scottish Premiership last season.

These statistics suggest that Whittaker could be one of Beale's most productive attackers if the talented dynamo is able to translate his impressive form in England over to Scotland.

He would also come in as a big upgrade on Matondo after the former Schalke man struggled badly in his debut season with the Glasgow giants.

The £28k-per-week wide man averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 over 19 Premiership outings as he failed to find the back of the net and produced just four assists for his teammates.

Whittaker, who talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "flamboyant", could be an upgrade on the current Gers winger both in terms of the threat he can pose as a scorer of goals as well as being a creator, while his average performance level may also be far greater.

This is why Beale must push for the club to cash in on Matondo in order to open the door for the Swansea man to come in ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.