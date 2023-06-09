Despite making 92 points in the league this year, Rangers ended their campaign in second place, seven points behind their bitter city rivals.

The club also failed to pick up any silverware in the country's domestic competitions and suffered a pretty miserable Champions League campaign to boot.

In a bid to improve their fortunes next year and challenge the Hoops for league glory, Micheal Beale's side are interested in bringing Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker north of the border, per Football Insider.

What's the latest on Morgan Whittaker?

According to the report, the 6 foot 3 winger had already been the subject of 'multiple' failed bids from Rangers, reaching up to £1.5m.

It was around that time that Beale made his feelings towards the player crystal clear, labelling the wide-man "excellent" in an interview with Sky Sports Scotland.

Those comments came just after Whittaker had been recalled from a supremely successful loan spell with then League One side Plymouth Argyle, where he had been "quality", per manager Steven Schumacher.

It was during his time with the Pilgrims that the Derby-born player burst onto the scene, scoring nine times and creating seven assists in just 25 league appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Despite his return to South Wales not going to plan, starting just two games since January, he is still a wanted man.

Unsurprisingly, Argyle are linked to the player, but their comparatively restricted finances make any deal unlikely.

The primary rivals for the players' signature are Tony Mowbray's Sunderland and Coventry City.

Having just lost the services of Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo, the Black Cats are on the lookout for an explosive winger and have the financial muscle to compete with the Gers.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Rangers?

With the way the Rangers boss has been talking about Whittaker, it doesn't sound like his miserable second half of the season with the Swans has put him off the player, nor should it.

His primary body of work came from his time in the Southwest, so it would make sense to judge him based on that.

According to WhoScored, the tricky winger averaged an impressive rating of 7.02 and earned four Man-of-the-Match awards in just 19 starts in the league.

He clearly made an impact on former boss Schumacher, who lauded the player back in December, saying: "He has a left foot to die for."

The expected departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morales this summer should also make it easier for the player to play his way into Beale's starting lineup.

The Teddy Bears also need some attacking reinforcements, as their top goalscorer in the league this season is defender James Tavernier with 15 in 33 games, just six more than Whittaker achieved at Argyle in eight fewer games.

The signing would also give the Scottish giants some much-needed flexibility as the England youth international has frequently played across the wings and in attacking midfield.