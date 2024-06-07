Glasgow Rangers could well back manager Philippe Clement in the transfer market in the coming years, but who is the current record signing at Ibrox?

Football FanCast has taken a look at Rangers' most expensive signings in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Rangers' most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Tore Andre Flo €18m Chelsea 2000 2 Michael Ball €9.75m Everton 2001 3 Mikel Arteta €7.9m Barcelona 2002 4 Arthur Numan €7.7m PSV Eindhoven 1998 5 Giovanni van Bronckhorst €7.5m Feyenoord 1998 =6 Barry Ferguson €7.25m Blackburn Rovers 2005 =6 Bert Konterman €7.25m Feyenoord 2000 8 Ryan Kent €7.2m Liverpool 2019 =9 Michael Mols €6.4m FC Utrecht 1999 =9 Gaby Amato €6.4m RCD Mallorca 1998 11 Danilo €6.3m Feyenoord 2023 12 Duncan Ferguson €6.1m Dundee United 1993 =13 Lorenzo Amoruso €6m Fiorentina 1997 =13 Colin Hendry €6m Blackburn Rovers 1998 =13 Paul Gascoigne €6m Lazio 1995 =16 Andrey Kanchelskis €5.5m Fiorentina 1998 =16 Ronald de Boer €5.5m Barcelona 2000 18 Fernando Ricksen €5.4m AZ Alkmaar 2000 =19 Cyriel Dessers €5m Cremonese 2023 =19 Kemar Roofe €5m RSC Anderlecht 2020 =19 Mohamed Diomande €5m Nordsjaelland 2024

All data correct as of 4th June 2024.

Here's a detailed look at Rangers' 10 most expensive signings:

10 Gaby Amato

€6.4m from RCD Mallorca

Rangers brought in Argentine striker Gaby Amato back in 1998, with the attacker spending two years at Ibrox before moving on.

Amato won a treble in his first season and a double in his second with the Gers before moving to Gremio in 2000, eventually retiring four years later.

9 Michael Mols

€6.4m from FC Utrecht

Another forward, Michael Mols, arrived 12 months after Amato in 1999, and made a blistering start to life in Scotland by scoring a goal almost every game before suffering a serious injury in the Champions League.

In total, Mols spent five years at Ibrox, winning six major honours during that time.

8 Ryan Kent

€7.2m from Liverpool

After an impressive spell on loan in Glasgow during the 2018/19 season, Rangers signed winger Ryan Kent on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

The Gers and then-manager Steven Gerrard pipped Leeds United to a deal for the Englishman, who would go on to make more than 200 appearances for the club. He left for Fenerbahce in 2023 when his contract expired, but remains the Gers' most expensive signing in nearly 20 years.

7 Bert Konterman

€7.25m from Feyenoord

Dick Advocaat brought defender Bert Konterman to Rangers in 2000 from Feyenoord, however, the Dutchman initially struggled behind the likes of Ronald de Boer and Arthur Numan.

Alex McLeish, who eventually replaced Advocaat at the helm, went on to use Konterman as a holding midfielder at points, with the player leaving in 2003 and retiring a year later.

6 Barry Ferguson

€7.25m from Blackburn Rovers

Another player who cost €7.25m was iconic Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson. The Scot came through the Ibrox academy before moving to the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

He’d return to Glasgow in 2005, though, and in total, Ferguson would end his Rangers career with more than 400 appearances and 15 major honours.

5 Giovanni van Bronckhorst

€7.5m from Feyenoord

Versatile left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst already knew Advocaat from his youth days and moved to Rangers from Feyenoord in 1998. The Dutch defender would spend three years at Ibrox before moving to Arsenal in 2001, with the Gers making a profit in the process.

Van Bronckhorst would return to Rangers as manager in 2021, lasting 12 months before being sacked despite leading them to the Europa League final.

4 Arthur Numan

€7.7m from PSV Eindhoven

Continuing the Dutch trend of big-money Rangers arrivals was Arthur Numan, who cost €7.7m from PSV Eindhoven in 1998.

The full-back ended his playing career in Scotland in 2003, winning 10 major honours at Ibrox under Advocaat and McLeish. Since then, Numan has gone into scouting for the likes of Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar.

3 Mikel Arteta

€7.9m from Barcelona

Rangers were the first of three British clubs during Mikel Arteta’s playing career, sealing a move from Barcelona back in 2002.

The midfielder was just 20 years of age at the time and spent two years in Scotland before returning to Spain with Real Sociedad. He’d go on to become a regular in the Premier League for Everton and Arsenal and has managed the Gunners since 2019.

2 Michael Ball

€9.75m from Everton

Rangers splashed the cash on left-back Michael Ball in 2001 from Everton, however, his four-year stay in Scotland had several controversies.

Ball was fined after a Glasgow derby altercation with Advocaat, and years later, a clause in the transfer resulted in Rangers and Everton being embroiled in a legal battle which meant the player was left out of the squad for months.

1 Tore Andre Flo

€18m from Chelsea

Comfortably top of the table is striker Tore Andre Flo, who has held the title of Rangers’ record signing for more than 20 years.

The Norwegian swapped Stamford Bridge for Ibrox in 2000 and spent close to two years in Scotland. Flo scored on his debut against Celtic and would net 38 goals in all competitions before being sold to Sunderland in summer 2002.