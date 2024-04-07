If Glasgow Rangers win their final eight Premiership fixtures, the club will secure just a second league title since 2011.

A clash against Celtic at Ibrox today is arguably the most important Old Firm derby clash in recent memory and three points could deliver a significant psychological blow to their opponents.

Philippe Clement could see a few players return to the starting XI this afternoon, most notably Ridvan Yilmaz and Abdallah Sima.

Ridvan Yilmaz could be fit to face Celtic

As Clement explained during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Gers are "not sure yet" whether Yilmaz will be fit to feature, but it would be a huge boost if he were to make the starting XI.

Yilmaz starting could be so important for Rangers, as his attacking abilities could be crucial for any success the Gers look to have against Celtic.

Ridvan Yilmaz's last match against Celtic Touches 53 Accurate passes 16/30 Ground duels won 4/4 Dribble attempts 2/2 Key passes 0 Via Sofascore

In the Premiership this season, Yilmaz has created six big chances along with averaging 1.7 key passes per game, with this attacking output hard to replace should he miss the game.

Yilmaz started the previous Old Firm tie back in December, winning 100% of his ground duels while also succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, suggesting he can make a difference at both ends of the pitch.

If he is even 80% fit, Clement should still unleash him and hope he can last as long as possible, such is his influence recently.

Sima made a brief cameo against Hibs last weekend, and he is another player who the Belgian will be hoping is 100% ready to face Celtic this afternoon.

Abdallah Sima’s statistics for Rangers

The winger was in stunning form for the Light Blues during the first half of the season. Exceeding expectations, Sima found the back of the net 15 times for the Ibrox side, chipping in with two assists, and it was clear he was enjoying his football.

Disaster struck when the player was representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January, suffering a hamstring injury in training which kept him out for the next 13 matches and potentially derailing the progress Rangers made.

Thankfully, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva both stepped up to the plate and deputised for Sima fairly well, but now that the Brighton gem is back, he should be slotted straight back into the starting XI against Celtic.

The winger is currently valued at €7.2m (£6.1m) according to Football Transfers, with his value increasing during his spell in Glasgow due to his excellent displays.

The 22-year-old was previously hailed as a “fantastic prospect” during his spell playing for Slavia Prague by talent scout Jacek Kulig, building on this talent to become a regular for Rangers when he has been fit this season.

Sima and Yilmaz could form a wonderful partnership down the left flank against Celtic and this could be key if Clement wishes to emerge from the game with all three points.

The title won't be won today but the psychological blow of a defeat could be damaging indeed.