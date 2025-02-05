Are Rangers starting to stabilise?

On Sunday, Philippe Clement's Gers made it four successive Scottish Premiership victories by smashing Ross County 4-0 at Ibrox; Ianis Hagi bagging a brace, while fit-again John Souttar and James Tavernier were also on target.

This came after the Light Blues had reached the Europa League round of 16, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last Thursday.

So, while the title is gone, there's still plenty to play for both in Europe and in the Scottish Cup, before they welcome their only deadline day move in the summer months...

Rangers' deadline day signing

On Monday, Rangers confirmed that Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameroon had signed a pre-contract agreement with the club, which will see him join in the summer, with Alan Pattullo of the Scotsman believing they've secured "one of Scottish football’s hottest young talents".

Meanwhile, speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club on Premier Sports, former Hearts and Hibs midf