Glasgow Rangers summer transfer activity has yet to appease the supporters as Philippe Clement has failed to really build a squad capable of challenging for the title.

Players such as Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, who both joined permanently this summer, look like superb signings, but aside from that, it feels fairly underwhelming to say the least.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League group phase will impact what money Clement will have to spend between now and the end of the month, but it won’t be much.

Unless a few players are sold sooner rather than later, the Ibrox side may not be able to make another permanent transfer, with Clement having to rely on the squad he currently has.

Several players appear to have no future at the club, with Todd Cantwell one who could be on his way out.

Todd Cantwell’s future is still unclear

Following a semi-decent season in 2023/24 which saw the former Norwich City midfielder score eight goals and grab seven assists in 44 matches, it looked as though Cantwell could emerge as a key player this term under Clement.

The duo took a while to build a positive rapport, yet as the season progressed, the 26-year-old began to play in his favoured number ten role and began to truly showcase his talents.

Todd Cantwell's domestic stats at Rangers Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 6 7 Assists 4 5 Big chances created 5 7 Key passes per game 1.3 1.7 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 1.2 Shots on target per game 0.6 0.7 Via Sofascore

An injury towards the end of the season disrupted his progress, but with a solid pre-season behind him, it looked as though he could impress from the word go.

That was until Clement spoke to the media following a friendly defeat to Birmingham City last month, bringing up Cantwell and his future, saying: “Todd Cantwell came to my office a while ago. We have a really good relationship and we talked a long time about that. He came a while ago to say he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge.

“I wanted to give him time also, so that’s why the last couple of weeks I didn’t speak about it. But he came back with the same request.”

After four games of the current season, Cantwell has not been involved in any squad so far, clearly suggesting his time at Ibrox could well and truly be over, just 18 months after he joined.

Given how short Clement is for attacking midfielders, it would be a real shame to sell him, but if the player can command a solid fee, it could help with new signings.

He might not be the only player who could leave, as a Giovanni Van Bronckhorst signing from 2022 might be on his way out of Ibrox…

Rabbi Matondo is attracting interest

According to Football Scotland, Rabbi Matondo is a player who is attracting some attention as the transfer window draws to a close.

Indeed, Leeds United appear to be keen on making a move for the Welsh winger before the end of the month, either on a permanent deal or a loan with an option to buy clause inserted.

With Clement keen to secure some funds between now and the window closing, Matondo must be sold this summer, especially if the price is right.

The winger currently earns £23k-per-week at the Light Blues, which is even more than Cantwell, who is currently taking home around £22k-per-week. With just three substitute appearances between them this term, the Belgian is clearly keen for both to depart in order to raise some much-needed funds.

Despite Matondo arriving in Glasgow with a wealth of talent at his disposal, it hasn’t quite worked out for the former Schalke starlet during his time in Scotland.

Rabbi Matondo’s Rangers statistics

Following a season where the club won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, Van Bronckhorst was determined to bolster his side in the summer of 2022 ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Antonio Colak, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Tom Lawrence all signed that summer, but it was a deal for winger Matondo which looked like one of the most exciting.

He would certainly add plenty of pace to the attack, while he clearly had a keen eye for goal, having scored ten goals for Cercle Brugge during the 2021/22 season.

Unfortunately, his maiden campaign was a poor one, disrupted by injuries and lack of form, which saw the player make only 28 appearances in all competitions, registering five assists.

It looked as though Michael Beale was ready to move him on last summer, but a solid pre-season gave him some confidence, and he scored his first ever goal for the Light Blues against PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League qualifier at Ibrox. Perhaps he had a future after all.

Indeed, it wasn’t a bad season at all. Considering he started just 12 games all campaign, Matondo netted six times while chipping in with four assists.

His memorable goal against Celtic during the 3-3 draw at Ibrox was voted as the goal of the season by PFA Scotland, showing Matondo at his very best.

After just three brief appearances from the bench so far this term, it is now the right time for the Gers to ruthlessly cash in on the liability to free up funds to further bolster the squad.

There is no doubting his qualities, especially when he is running against tired legs, but his consistency was a problem last term, and this is something which Clement needs to improve upon for this season.

It will be interesting to see just how much the Light Blues will demand for the winger, given that he still has two years left on his current contract at Ibrox.

If a deal could get done quickly, it should give the Belgian coach time to bring in another wide option to replace Matondo.

With Cantwell close to leaving, the Welshman could soon be the next figure close to the exit door at the Gers, as Clement aims to cash in during the final few weeks of the window.