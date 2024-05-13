Glasgow Rangers will head into the 2024/25 campaign desperate to bring the Premiership title back to Ibrox after coming all so close this term.

The 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday effectively means they have won the league with two games to spare, holding a six-point advantage and a far superior goal difference.

Philippe Clement did a sensational job to drag the Ibrox side back from the doldrums in October – at one point sitting eight points behind after just seven games – to come within two games of securing the title.

Close but no cigar. With a Scottish Cup final to come in two weeks, Clement’s job will be eyeing his second domestic prize of the season, and with it, momentum heading into the summer.

Following yet another defeat at Parkhead, the Belgian only needs to take a glance at his team to see what players must leave this summer. John Lundstram should be leaving, especially after his act of stupidity cost Rangers a chance of going for the win, but it is Borna Barisic who must also be released.

Borna Barisic’s stats against Celtic

The Old Firm defeat on Saturday was the first time the Croatian had started such a fixture in over a year.

While Ridvan Yilmaz made his return from injury during a brief cameo against Kilmarnock the week prior, it was evident he wasn’t ready to start just yet. But even a half-fit Yilmaz would have been better than Barisic.

The 31-year-old only featured for the first 60 minutes before being subbed in favour of Yilmaz, who entered the fray for the final half-hour.

Borna Barisic's stats vs Celtic Assists 0 Key passes 1 Lost possession 8 Big chances created 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Via Sofascore

During his time on the pitch, Barisic failed to make any tackles or interceptions, lost possession eight times, completed just 61% of his passes while winning only one duel in what was a largely forgettable display.

Going forwards, the defender made one key pass while delivering a solitary accurate cross, and it is clear this could well be his final Old Firm appearance, especially with Yilmaz returning to full fitness.

He has struggled with injury this season which has limited his appearances in the starting XI, but with his contract expiring in a few weeks, this is the ideal chance for Clement to let his deal run down.

What the future holds for Borna Barisic

It appears as though Clement has no intent on offering Barisic a new deal as he looks to either bring in his own options in defence or go with Yilmaz next season on the left side of defence.

In March, reports from Turkey claimed that Trabzonspor were looking to secure the signature of Barisic ahead of his contract expiring.

Trabzonspor chief Ertugrul Dogan has since claimed that the club have tied up deals for not just Barisic, but also Lundstram, which would see both players finally leave the club this summer.

After six years and 236 appearances for the Glasgow side, his early years will be looked back on fondly, but this season has simply been one year too far for the Croatian.

How much Borna Barisic earns at Rangers

To no surprise, Barisic is currently one of the highest earners in the first-team squad, taking home £21k-per-week at the club.

Only 12 players currently earn more than the 31-year-old at the Light Blues, but he also takes home a bigger weekly wage than some of the club’s more consistent performers this season.

Indeed, Yilmaz earns £12k-per-week, while John Souttar takes home £8k-per-week with Barisic certainly dwarfing them in terms of weekly earnings.

Top earners at Rangers Player Weekly salary Connor Goldson £37k James Tavernier £30k Ben Davies £27k Cyriel Dessers £27k Danilo & Roofe £26k Jack Butland £25k Rabbi Matondo £23k Cantwell, Lundstram, Lawrence, Sterling £22k Borna Barasic £21k Nicolas Raskin £19k Sam Lammers £18k Cifuentes & Dowell £16k Ridvan Yilmaz £12k Abdallah Sima £8.5k Data via Salary Sport

The duo have been solid for the Gers when in the starting XI and there is no doubt Clement will be keeping the pair in order to build his defence around them for next season.

Borna Barisic’s statistics this season for Rangers

The left-back has suffered various knocks which have limited his appearances, particularly during the second half of the season.

Overall, he has played 35 times for the club in all competitions, yet he ended up losing his place in the starting XI to Yilmaz when Clement joined Rangers in mid-October.

In the past, Barisic has often provided a key attacking threat for the club, especially in dead-ball situations, but he has registered just one goal and six assists during the 2023/24 season.

Among his teammates, the left-back currently ranks in a lowly 13th position for goals and assists (three) in the top flight, while also ranking 18th for big chances created (one), 18th for successful dribbles per game (0.4) and third for possession lost per match (15.1), clearly suggesting that he isn’t creating anywhere near the chances that should be required from him in that position.

While Barisic has won every domestic prize on offer during his spell in Scotland along with helping the Light Blues reach the Europa League final in 2022, as so often is the case, Rangers have kept him for a season too long.

He should have been sold last summer, allowing the club to generate a transfer fee of some sort, using the funds to sign a younger replacement who could eventually be moved on for a massive profit.

The club keep repeating the same mistakes year after year. This summer, six players will be out of contract and free to leave for nothing.

It leaves a big gap in the squad. Of course, freeing up some of the wage bill could be crucial, but it means Clement now needs to sign another three or four players just to replace the ones who are leaving for free.

Barisic simply run his race at Ibrox, ending on a whimper instead of going out on a high note.

Nevertheless, the supporters will give him their best wishes ahead of his new challenge elsewhere, but his final season has been poor, to say the least.