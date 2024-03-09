Glasgow Rangers' revival under Philippe Clement has been nothing short of remarkable. The recent 2-2 draw against Benfica in the Europa League last-16 first leg proved just how far they have come since the Belgian took charge.

Under Michael Beale, the Light Blues would have lost the match, but the squad has developed a never-say-die mentality in recent months.

The result in Lisbon came despite Rangers missing four wingers, meaning Clement had to rejig his starting XI, yet they head into the second leg with an excellent chance of progression to the quarter-finals.

This transformation over the previous six months from a club on its knees to one that can potentially win three trophies has been incredible, especially considering the squad the 49-year-old coach has inherited.

Several players are not up to the required standard - and some are earning a ridiculously high wage, too, with the most notable example being defender Ben Davies.

Not only that, but the former Liverpool centre-back is even earning more than several established first-team stars such as Todd Cantwell.

How much Ben Davies earns at Rangers

Davies joined the Light Blues in a deal worth £4m during the 2022 summer transfer window as Giovanni van Bronckhorst aimed to bolster his backline ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old was also given a wage of £27k per week, which made him one of the highest earners at the club.

Top ten highest earners at Rangers Player Wage Connor Goldson £37k-p/w James Tavernier £30k-p/w Ben Davies £27k-p/w Cyriel Dessers £27k-p/w Danilo £26k-p/w Kemar Roofe £26k-p/w Jack Butland £25k-p/w Rabbi Matondo £23k-p/w Todd Cantwell £22k-p/w John Lundstram £22k-p/w Via Salary Sport

The move has not worked out as well as first anticipated, and Clement may choose to move him on this summer in order to raise funds for other targets.

Ben Davies’ Rangers statistics

His first season at Ibrox saw Davies play 38 matches in all competitions, yet the early part of the campaign saw him suffer with a few injury issues, and he ended up starting just 11 games before Van Bronckhorst was sacked in November 2022.

His three starts in the Champions League saw the Gers concede 12 goals, while Davies ranked in a lowly 14th spot in the squad for tackles per game (one), along with ranking sixth for possession lost per game (10.3), as well as 18th for average Sofascore rating (6.23), indicating that his performances were poor as the Light Blues struggled in Europe’s elite club competition.

The defender also made mistakes domestically, with the most notable one coming against Celtic in a crucial Premiership clash in April 2023.

Anything but a win for Rangers would have been disastrous in the race for the league title. The match was finely poised at 1-1 before a long ball was played over the top of the Gers defence that Davies failed to clear, which led to Celtic scoring their second goal.

This mistake led to criticism from the media, with former Rangers' striker Kenny Miller saying:

“It’s a wonderful finish. Again he’s alert, alive, ruthless when the chance drops. But it’s so poor from Ben Davies. He should be heading that out.”

Davies has made 12 appearances this season, with only six of those coming under Clement, as it is apparent he is not in his future plans.

Ben Davies’ Rangers future is unclear

The centre-back attracted the attention of Stoke City following the end of the 2022/23 season, but it was revealed that Davies was not a player who was going to be sold ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Just prior to the end of the summer window last year, the Gers even rejected a loan deal from Stoke City to take the former Liverpool player back down south, and he remained in Glasgow.

His contract does not expire until 2026 and this could mean Clement will be able to move him on for a decent transfer fee this summer.

Not only that, but during his spell at the club, Davies has rinsed them of £6.4m so far, combining his transfer fee and wages, and this will only continue to rise until he is moved on.

Considering he earns more than Cantwell, his departure will also free up some of the wage bill for future arrivals.

How much Todd Cantwell earns at Rangers

The former Norwich City sensation currently earns £22k per week at the Ibrox side, which is £5k less than Davies at the moment.

Considering how important the midfielder has become over the previous few months under Clement, it is hard to believe that Davies is earning more than him at present.

Todd Cantwell’s Rangers statistics this season

The Englishman endured a slow start to the season, not scoring his first goal until November, yet this seemed to be a catalyst which kickstarted his campaign.

Since that excellent effort against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, Cantwell has scored five times and registered two assists as Clement has deployed him in his favoured No 10 slot.

Cantwell currently ranks fourth among the squad for goals and assists (eight) in the Premiership, while also ranking fifth for big chances created (four), fourth for key passes per game (1.6) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (1.1), clearly demonstrating his importance to the team.

He has missed the previous four games due to suffering a hamstring injury, and the quicker Clement can restore him to the starting XI, the better, especially as the games are coming thick and fast in the weeks ahead.

The Light Blues have a wonderful chance of winning three domestic trophies this term and much will depend on how far they progress in Europe, as this could derail their ambitions closer to home.

Davies may have only played 12 matches this season, but he could be called upon during the final months if injuries occur, but his long-term future at Ibrox does not look promising under the Belgian coach.

The fact he is currently the third-highest earner in the squad speaks volumes for previous managers and their lack of nous in the transfer market.

Clement has already gone with a more youth-based approach to new signings and this will hopefully continue when the summer window opens in a couple of months.