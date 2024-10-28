Glasgow Rangers secured a much-needed Premiership victory against St Mirren on Sunday afternoon, making it two wins in four days.

The Ibrox side were made to work for the win, however, as the Buddies looked a solid attacking threat throughout the game and if it were not for a marginal offside call in the second half, they could easily have taken something from the game.

The performance wasn’t as fluid as against FCSB, but hopefully, this can inspire some confidence ahead of the clash against in-form Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

Best and worst performers for Rangers vs St Mirren

Mohamed Diomande was moved to a more advanced position and scored the opening goal within 15 minutes, winning four of seven duels, succeeding with 100% of his long balls and managing three total shots.

Vaclav Cerny continued his recent goalscoring form, netting the winner and looking lively at times down the right flank.

Hamza Igamane was given a rare start, hoping to continue where he left off against FCSB. The striker failed to register a single effort on goal and was subbed off at half-time, with Cyriel Dessers coming on for him.

The Moroccan summer signing is still a work in progress. The more he plays, the better he will get. Robin Propper, however, is an experienced professional, yet he was bullied by the St Mirren attack.

Robin Propper’s game in numbers vs St Mirren

The centre-back has begun to establish himself as one of the first-choice defenders in the squad, partnering John Souttar regularly over the previous few weeks. Against the Buddies, Philippe Clement went with Leon Balogun as the Dutchman’s partner on Sunday.

Robin Propper's stats vs St Mirren Touches 68 Accurate passes 48/56 Total duels (won) 9 (4) Possession lost 8 Dribbled past 1 Tackles 3 Via Sofascore

Balogun was excellent yet again, oozing class despite his advancing years. The same can not be said for Propper, however, as the former FC Twente defender struggled.

Indeed, the centre-back lost five of his nine contested duels during his 60 minutes on the pitch, was successful with just three of his eight long ball attempts, made zero interceptions and was dribbled past once.

The statistics suggest he wasn’t at the races, but it was more how the Dutchman couldn’t quite cope with the physical threat posed by Toyosi Olusanya, who took full advantage of Propper’s lack of physicality.

He was given a match rating of 6.4/10 by WhoScored following his poor display during the 2-1 win, with more criticism coming elsewhere.

Writer Graeme Hanna criticised Propper after the game, saying: “Said it after Tannadice, Propper doesn't have the physicality for our league and the opponents we face. He's another questionable first choice signing.”

At 31, Propper is approaching the final few years of his career, which suggests he was signed as someone to plug the gap left by Connor Goldson, rather than someone who could have a bright future in Scotland.

Against Aberdeen, Clement must surely go with a defensive partnership of Balogun and Souttar in order to prevent the Dons securing another league win against the Light Blues on Wednesday evening.