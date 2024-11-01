Glasgow Rangers are a club in turmoil. At the start of the week, the club’s finances over the previous 12 months were announced, stating that the Light Blues had suffered losses of around £17m.

This comes despite selling several players over the summer and releasing a few high earners off their wage bill during the summer, too. While this news comes as somewhat of a shock, it wasn’t the most harrowing aspect of the previous few days, as that came against Aberdeen.

Jimmy Thelin’s men had been the form team of the campaign heading into the clash against the Gers. With Philippe Clement under pressure, a win over the Dons would have alleviated this, maybe even leading to a resurgence in form over the coming weeks.

Aberdeen played Clement’s men off the park, resulting in the away side managing just one shot on target in the second half as they chased all three points

The circle appears to be never-ending. In 2021, Steven Gerrard left, and a year later, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked. Last year, Michael Beale was removed at the start of October, and now it looks like the Belgian’s head is next on the chopping board.

Philippe Clement’s future at Rangers looks bleak

How has it come to this? When the 50-year-old arrived at Ibrox in October 2023, his change was immense. A few months later, Clement had not only led the club to the top of their Europa League group but also secured the League Cup, defeating Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden.

At the start of March, the Gers were even neck and neck with Celtic at the summit of the Premiership table, having made an astonishing comeback from eight points behind a few months prior.

Rangers still ended up failing to win the league or the Scottish Cup, losing out to Celtic on both occasions, but hopes were high that the 2024/25 campaign could be a promising one for the club.

At the time of writing, however, the Light Blues have won just six of their ten fixtures thus far, trailing the Parkhead side and Aberdeen by nine points already.

It is not just the results either. The performances were underwhelming, as Clement’s side showed no tactical philosophy, resorting to long balls regularly, and failing to play to the strengths of several players.

After the midweek defeat, it looks more and more likely that the Belgian will not be in charge much longer. The question is, who will come in to replace him? As the job isn’t exactly the most enticing project in the world.

Although Clement is bearing the brunt of frustration from the supporters with regard to the performances and results this season, the players should also be evaluated, some more than others.

One first-team star who was arguably the Gers’ finest performer last year has become one of the biggest underperformers of the current campaign – James Tavernier.

James Tavernier attracted interest in the summer

The 33-year-old looked like he was on his way out of Ibrox during the summer transfer window, as a few teams were showing some interest in the defender.

Steven Gerrard was aiming to bring the Rangers captain to the Middle East in what may have been a lucrative offer for Clement, yet nothing materialised in the end.

Gerrard wasn’t the only former Gers boss who wanted Tavernier, however. Giovanni van Bronckhorst began to show interest at the start of June, having taken over the reins at Besiktas. Weeks rumbled on without as much as an offer, and it became clear that the Englishman was going to remain at the club for the 2024/25 campaign.

So far, it hasn’t been the best decision.

James Tavernier’s stats this season

The £30k-per-week right back was incredible in the final third last term. Not only did he score 24 goals throughout the entire season, but Tavernier also notched 12 assists across all competitions.

This total of 36 goal contributions was five more than the next highest player on the list – Cyriel Dessers with 31 – which shows that the captain was in fine form with his involvement at the top end of the pitch.

In the top flight, Tavernier has succeeded with just 31% of his dribble attempts, averages a 79% pass success rate, and has lost possession 20.5 times per game on average. It looks like he has lost his sharpness on the ball, failing to offer as much going forward as he has done in the past.

Former footballer turned BBC Pundit Rory Loy stated earlier this season that Tavernier’s time with the club could be coming to an end, saying: "It just feels like it's come to a natural conclusion. If Rangers were to hold on to him, they're risking that toxic energy persisting.

James Tavernier's Rangers stats Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 58 24 12 2022/23 55 18 10 2021/22 58 18 17 2020/21 46 19 16 2019/20 46 3 16 2018/19 57 17 20 2017/18 46 9 9 2016/17 44 2 7 2015/16 50 15 23 Via Transfermarkt

"I don't think he's been particularly consistent this season and that's a worry. I don't think his body language looks the same as it has done in previous years. He just strikes you as a different character.

"He's not been contributing goals this season so far. He doesn't look happy. Sometimes, you just need to accept that maybe it is time.”

His contract expires in May 2026. Did the club miss the boat during the summer with regard to selling him on for a decent fee? As come January, the defender only has 18 months left on his current deal, which could deter any potential suitors from making a big bid for him.

There is no doubt his form has dropped off a cliff this season, as shown by his declining statistics, and he should bear some of the brunt from the supporters due to his poor performances in recent months.

Therefore, Rangers must ruthlessly bin Tavernier from the club alongside Clement if they decide that they need to go in a new direction moving forward.