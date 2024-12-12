Glasgow Rangers are back in action in the Europa League with the Light Blues currently unbeaten across their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Ibrox outfit will be hoping to keep that run going against a struggling Spurs team, that lost 4-3 to Chelsea on Sunday.

Philippe Clement's side have a League Cup final clash with Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday to look forward to and will want to have as much positive momentum as possible ahead of that match.

This means that they will need a strong performance and results against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham to prevent the confidence in the group from being knocked ahead of the final.

Tottenham have failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions and have lost their last two games in the Premier League, which suggests that they could be there for the taking if Rangers start the game well and put pressure on them early.

However, Spurs do still carry plenty of attacking quality in their team that can hurt the Gers, including impressive attacking midfield star Dejan Kulusevski.

Why Rangers need to keep Kulusevski quiet

The Sweden international has produced three goals and seven assists in all competitions for the English side so far this term, and can cause problems with his direct running through the middle of the pitch.

Kulusevski has spent the majority of his career with Spurs as a right-sided attacker, playing 61 times on the right flank, but has been deployed in a central role by Postecoglou in the 2024/25 campaign.

The left-footed wizard has made all, bar two, of his 22 appearances this season as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder for Tottenham, which shows that the manager has looked to get him more involved in the build-up.

Kulusevski has thrived in his new role in the Spurs team, as it has allowed him to drive forward with the ball in central areas to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

In his 13 starts in the Premier League this season, the Swedish gem has scored three goals, created six 'big chances', and averaged 2.3 key passes per game.

Dejan Kulusevski's central progression 24/25 Premier League Per 90 Percentile rank vs midfielders Expected Assisted Goals 0.28 Top 5% Non-penalty xG + xAG 0.42 Top 8% Shot-creating actions 5.37 Top 4% Non-penalty goals 0.24 Top 11% Progressive carries 5.29 Top 2% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, Kulusevski has been incredibly effective offensively and progressively for Spurs in the English top-flight so far this season.

He ranks very highly as both a scorer and a creator of goals whilst also excelling at progressing the play by carrying the ball up the pitch with his dribbling ability.

Rangers will be without a player who offers similar qualities to Kulusevski for tonight's clash, however, as Ianis Hagi was not included in the Europa League squad.

Ianis Hagi's Rangers resurgence

The Romania international started the season in the B team for the Gers after a contract issue meant that he was initially left out of the first-team squad.

However, senior players, board members, and Hagi himself pushed to resolve the problem, which was that his pay was due to be increased with more appearances for the club, and he was brought back into the fold.

Unfortunately, however, the 26-year-old star's return to the group came after the Europa League squad list had been finalised, which means that he cannot play in the league phase of the competition and will have to drop out after starting against Ross County last time out.

That is a shame for Clement and the team because Hagi's form in the Premiership since his return has been impressive and suggests that he could have had an impact in the Europa League.

The Romanian wizard has produced ten key passes, created two 'big chances', and registered three assists - two of which came against Kilmarnock - in six appearances and three starts in the division this term, whilst playing out wide or centrally.

Clement will be without the creative guile of the former Genk starlet but he may still have his answer to Kulusevski in the form of Nedim Bajrami, who should come in to replace Hagi in the starting line-up.

Why Nedim Bajrami should start

The Albania international, who was signed from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window, should be brought back into the starting XI to play in the number ten position behind Danilo, with Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane either side of him.

Like Kulusevski, and Hagi, Bajrami can be deployed on the flank to cut inside onto his favoured foot to cause damage in the final third, but he can also play centrally as an attacking midfielder.

This means that Clement can unleash the summer signing in the middle of the park to play ahead of Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, which would allow him - as the Swedish ace does for Spurs - to pick the ball up and drive from central areas to make things happen in possession.

Bajrami, who was hailed as "outstanding" by Albania boss Sylvinho, has showcased his quality in the Europa League already for Rangers this season, whilst he has also created four 'big chances' in seven Premiership starts.

24/25 Europa League Nedim Bajrami Appearances 5 Goals 1 Big chances created 6 Key passes 12 Assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Albanian dynamo has been hugely unfortunate to not have registered a single assist in Europe for the Scottish giants so far this term.

He has made 12 key passes and created a whopping six 'big chances' for his teammates in just five outings, which shows that his fellow

attackers have let him down badly with their wasteful finishing in front of goal.

Bajrami, who also ranks within the top 15% of Europa League attacking midfielders and wingers for progressive carries (4.96) per 90, has the dynamism, technical quality, and creativity to be Clement's own Kulusevski, which is why he should take Hagi's spot in the team tonight.